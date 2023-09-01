Subway's Footlong Sandwiches Are Buy One Get One Free for a Week

The chain is offering free subs through Sept. 7

By
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss
Published on September 1, 2023 11:58AM EDT
If someone changes their name to 'Subway' they'll get 50,000 in subway gift cards
Subway's footlong sandwiches are BOGO. Photo:

Subway

The only thing better than a footlong sandwich? Two footlong sandwiches!

Subway is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on subs through Sept. 7 at participating restaurants.

To score two sandwiches for the price of one, fans must use the promo code “FLBOGO” when ordering on the app or online. Customers can only snag one free sandwich per order, but the promo will reset every day during the giveaway period.

The sandwich spot has exciting news this week on land — and in the air. On Tuesday, the chain revealed “Subway in the Sky”: a new dining experience on a sandwich-shaped blimp.

A Subway restaurant is seen as the company announced a settlement over a class-action lawsuit that alleged that Subway engaged in deceptive marketing for its 6-inch and 12-inch sandwiches and served customers less food than they were paying for on October 21, 2015 in Miami, Florida. While it denies the claims, Subway said that franchisees would be required to have a measurement tool in stores to make sure loaves are 12-inches.
Subway sandwiches are buy one get one free until Sept. 7. Joe Raedle/Getty

The sub-inspired aircraft is a supersized version of the chain’s footlong sandwiches. The 180-foot-long blimp has a restaurant underneath it with room for six guests to enjoy sandwiches.

Guests will enjoy the four Deli Heroes sandwiches, a sandwich line introduced in July and meant to show-off the chain’s new freshly-sliced meat, aboard the airborne restaurant. 

subway creating a massive sandwich blimp
Subway Creates a Flying Restaurant in Sandwich-Shaped Blimp.

Courtesy of Subway

The "flying footlong," as they're calling it, will take to the sky on Sept. 1 and stop in several cities across the country, picking up sandwich-lovers along the way. The aircraft will take off in Kansas City (Sept. 5-7), Atlanta (Sept 13-14), Orlando (Sept. 19-20) and Miami (Sept. 24 and 26). Up to 40 fans per day can take a ride 1,000 feet in the sky.

Fans can reserve their spots on the blimp at Register.SubwayInTheSky.com starting on Sept. 2.

Dairy Queen also has a sweet deal for back to school. Customers can score Blizzards for 85 cents from Sept. 11 through Sept. 24. The only catch: Fans must use the DQ app to grab the deal. 

