Subway fanatics have a chance to win free subs for life, there’s just one small catch.

The sandwich chain announced that it would supply one Subway super-fan with a lifetime supply of free subs if they agree to legally change their first name to “Subway.”

Between August 1 and August 4, SubwayNameChange.com will be open to enter for a chance to win the subs. The winner will be chosen by random drawing on August 7.

According to the official contest rules, the lifetime supply of subs will come in the form of a one time payment of $50,000 in Subway gift cards. Additionally, the company will provide the winner $750 to help cover the legal fees associated with the name change.

All four Subway deli hero sandwiches. Subway

The contest is spurred by the success of the release of Subway’s new deli hero sandwiches. Earlier in July, the store launched this new line of sandwiches in conjunction with the rollout of deli slicers in all of their stores.

The company installed deli meat slicers in 20,000 locations, costing the brand a whopping $80 million. (The meats were previously delivered and served pre-sliced.) The automatic machines were "gifted" to franchised restaurants in the U.S., according to NBC News.

The lineup of deli heroes sandwiches includes four new sandwiches, all of which are meant to show-off the freshly-sliced meat.

Two of the sandwiches, the titan turkey and grand slam ham, have 33% more meat than traditional Subway subs. The store also has a garlic roast beef sub and the beast sandwich which packs a punch with half a pound of meat.

The beast Subway deli hero sandwich. Subway

All four sandwiches are part of the brand's Subway Series menu and are meant to emulate the type of sandwiches one can order from an "authentic" deli, according to a press statement.

In February, the company announced that they’d officially be phasing out pre-sliced meats.

"As part of Subway's ongoing transformation journey, we are rolling out deli meat slicers to restaurants across the U.S., elevating the quality of our protein offerings even further," a Subway spokesperson said in a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time.