Subway Will Give You Free Sandwiches for Life If You Legally Change Your Name to ‘Subway’

Subway will give out $50,000 in gift cards and they'll even cover the legal fees associated with the name change

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 02:37PM EDT
A Subway restaurant is seen as the company announced a settlement over a class-action lawsuit that alleged that Subway engaged in deceptive marketing for its 6-inch and 12-inch sandwiches and served customers less food than they were paying for on October 21, 2015 in Miami, Florida. While it denies the claims, Subway said that franchisees would be required to have a measurement tool in stores to make sure loaves are 12-inches.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty

Subway fanatics have a chance to win free subs for life, there’s just one small catch. 

The sandwich chain announced that it would supply one Subway super-fan with a lifetime supply of free subs if they agree to legally change their first name to “Subway.” 

Between August 1 and August 4, SubwayNameChange.com will be open to enter for a chance to win the subs. The winner will be chosen by random drawing on August 7.

According to the official contest rules, the lifetime supply of subs will come in the form of a one time payment of $50,000 in Subway gift cards. Additionally, the company will provide the winner $750 to help cover the legal fees associated with the name change. 

If someone changes their name to 'Subway' they'll get 50,000 in subway gift cards
All four Subway deli hero sandwiches.

Subway

The contest is spurred by the success of the release of Subway’s new deli hero sandwiches. Earlier in July, the store launched this new line of sandwiches in conjunction with the rollout of deli slicers in all of their stores.

The company installed deli meat slicers in 20,000 locations, costing the brand a whopping $80 million. (The meats were previously delivered and served pre-sliced.) The automatic machines were "gifted" to franchised restaurants in the U.S., according to NBC News.

The lineup of deli heroes sandwiches includes four new sandwiches, all of which are meant to show-off the freshly-sliced meat.

Two of the sandwiches, the titan turkey and grand slam ham, have 33% more meat than traditional Subway subs. The store also has a garlic roast beef sub and the beast sandwich which packs a punch with half a pound of meat. 

If someone changes their name to 'Subway' they'll get 50,000 in subway gift cards
The beast Subway deli hero sandwich.

Subway

All four sandwiches are part of the brand's Subway Series menu and are meant to emulate the type of sandwiches one can order from an "authentic" deli, according to a press statement.

In February, the company announced that they’d officially be phasing out pre-sliced meats.

"As part of Subway's ongoing transformation journey, we are rolling out deli meat slicers to restaurants across the U.S., elevating the quality of our protein offerings even further," a Subway spokesperson said in a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time.

Related Articles
Subway Freebies
Subway Is Giving Out Free Sandwiches to Celebrate Switching to Freshly-Sliced Meat
New Subway Menu, Including the Freshly-Sliced Meats
All About the New Subway Menu, Including the Freshly-Sliced Meats
Subway sandwich
Subway Is Phasing Out Pre-Sliced Deli Meat
Various Maternity outfits arranged on a colorful background
These Are the 16 Best Places to Buy Maternity Clothes, According to Experts
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel hosted their annual exclusive and star-studded white party at their home in the Hamptons on Monday, July 3
Who Is Michael Rubin? All About the Host of the Star-Studded Hamptons White Party
people food awards 2023
PEOPLE's Food Awards 2023: The 66 Best Supermarket Foods of the Year
Subway Sandwiches
Subway Is Giving Out 1 Million Free Sandwiches to Celebrate Their Biggest Menu Change in Years
Four Different Couches Arranged on a Colorful Background
The 12 Best Places to Buy Couches Online
best wedding registries
Brides, Take Note: These 16 Wedding Registries Should Be on Your Radar
dylan mulvaney/Instagram budlight
Everything to Know About the Bud Light Controversy
OREO Cookie Papa Bites
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Plant-Based meal of Roasted butternut squash pumpkin with rice tabbouleh, lemon tahini dressing and fresh herbs
The Best Plant-Based Meal Delivery Services for Veggie-Forward Dining
pie-day
Pi Day 2022 Food Deals, Discounts and Freebies to Check Before You Order Pie or Pizza
under $20 kitchen gadgets
20 Under-$20 Kitchen Gadgets That Will Transform Your Kitchen, According to Amazon Customers
Ted Lasso
‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Finale Sees Its Cast Find the Happiness They All Deserve
Eggo homestyle
Eggo Is Giving 100,000 Tired Parents Free Waffles After Daylight Savings Time