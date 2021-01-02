People Are Ditching Their Skin-Tight Leggings for These $17 Flowy Lounge Pants
We love leggings just as much as you probably do. But when we’re cooped up inside watching Netflix or reading a good book (especially on a cold winter’s day), nothing beats a pair of supremely soft, flowy pants And Amazon shoppers agree — that’s why so many of them are adding these Zoosix Store lounge pants to their carts.
Made from a super stretchy microfiber material, the pants have a relaxed silhouette that allows you to move freely while still being opaque enough to not be see-through. They’re packed with tons of comfy features that make them worthy of your collection, like a thick elastic drawstring waistband and wide leg style that offers optimal room for lounging.
But the thing over 3,500 Amazon shoppers love most about the pants is their buttery-soft feel against the skin. In fact, it’s the reason people are ditching their skin-tight leggings. They’ve said they are so soft and lightweight that “it’s like sleeping with nothing.”
“The rumors are true — these are like buttah, I tell you,” one wrote. “My family is getting sick of me saying, ‘Feel my pants. They’re so soft!’ All humor aside, these are very nice and feel great on. Lightweight and breezy comfortable.”
Another chimed in, “These are amazing. So soft, comfortable, and cute. I was sick of always wearing leggings, and these fit the bill. The particular ones I got are more lounge pants because of the print, but I’m getting another pair that I’ll wear to run errands.”
Though they’re technically described as pajamas, plenty of reviewers have crowned them “the best lounge pants ever” and are even wearing them outside.
“I am obsessed! These are the most comfortable lounge-around pants (perfect for quarantine in 2020),” another wrote. “They are soft, comfortable, and fit me perfectly. I have worn them on walks outside in the cold as well, and they kept me warm enough. I love these pants so much I bought a second pair after I wore these for a day and most likely will buy a third.”
Available in an array of 31 colors and fun prints, like tie-dye, leopard, and buffalo plaid, the Zoosixx Store lounge pants won’t cost you more than $17 no matter which you choose. If you’ve grown tired of feeling restricted by your leggings and are ready to chill comfortably at home, we suggest adding this affordable option to your Amazon cart.
