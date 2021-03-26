Zooey Deschanel Snaps a Selfie Without Her Signature Bangs: 'Proof I Have a Forehead'

"For all the doubters..." the New Girl star joked

Zooey Deschanel is having some fun with a new look.

On Friday, the New Girl star, 41, shared a picture of herself without her signature bangs.

"Proof I have a forehead," she jokingly wrote alongside the photo, which showed her with a middle part as she snapped a selfie in the mirror.

"For all the doubters..." Deschanel added in the caption of her post.

On her Instagram Stories, the actress also shared a meme about her famous fringe, which read: "Seeing Zooey Deschanel without bangs and glasses, I finally got how nobody knew who Clark Kent was Superman."

"This photo reminded me of this meme...LOL," she quipped.

Deschanel has had bangs since she was two years old and has rarely veered away from the hairstyle.

In 2013, she told Glamour that she fell in love with the 'do during her very first haircut, when "the stylist lopped off the front of my waves into girly, face-framing fringe."

"You could say that I'm hooked on bangs," she admitted. "Would I ever give them up? I have, and I might again—for a role, perhaps—but I really don't feel like myself without them."

"When I first got into acting, I was a bit of a chameleon and just wasn't recognizable. So I used my look to help create an identity. Now people know me as the girl with bangs," Deschanel explained. "I've tried growing out my bangs a few times, but it's never stuck. They've been styled into all sorts of shapes and lengths. Now I'm very specific about how they look and feel."

While Deschanel believes that bangs many not be suited for everyone, she does have some tried-and-true ways to achieve the perfect fringe.

"Don't get wispy bangs," she previously told PEOPLE. "Make sure you commit to them."