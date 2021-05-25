These Under-$40 Sneakers Are a Favorite Among Shoppers Who Stand on Their Feet All Day 

I can personally say that these are the most comfortable pair of workout shoes I’ve ever owned. I’ve had mine for over eight months now and the quality is just as good as the day I first bought them. I wear them to the gym for strength training and cardio days, but also throw them on when it’s time to walk my dog or head to the supermarket. These are absolutely one of my top purchases of the past year, and as a shopping writer, that’s truly saying something.