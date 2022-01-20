Zoë Saldana is currently filming the third installment of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise alongside other cast members including Chris Pratt and Bradley Cooper

Zoë Saldana Showcases How Difficult Her Guardians of the Galaxy Makeup Is to Remove: 'Bye Gamora'

It's not easy bein' green — just ask Zoë Saldana!

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old actress shared a series of behind-the-scenes photographs and videos from her time on the set of the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy movie, the third film in the hugely popular franchise.

In one post, Saldana posed in full green makeup as her character Gamora while sporting a gray robe around her body. "Gamora felt cute! #nofilter 🤣😂," Saldana captioned the shot.

In another video, the actress is seen drinking what appears to be some kind of smoothie as she rocks the same green-colored skin of her Marvel character.

"3:30am call time for work 🐲🦜🦚🌿🦖🐊🐢," she captioned that clip.

In a final post, Saldana shared a video of herself removing the green paint from her skin beside another video of a rodent washing itself.

"Bye #gamora," Saldana wrote alongside the short clip, which was set to the tune of an upbeat song. "See you next week."

Back in November, Saldana and her Guardians costar Chris Pratt were photographed back on set for the first day of filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"It's been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #gotgvol3," director James Gunn tweeted at the time with a photo featuring the cast members on set.

In a recent interview with SFX Magazine, Gunn, 55, said superhero movies had become "mostly boring" to him. He made the comment while speaking about how he plans to make his superhero films stand out.