Zoë Kravitz Was Inspired to Remove Dozens of Tattoos After Turning 30: 'I Don't Need This on My Body'

Zoë Kravitz is opening up about her decision to remove dozens of tattoos from her body.

In a new cover story for GQ's latest issue, the actress revealed that she's rethought many of the decisions she made when she was younger — including the ink collection that is featured on her body.

The High Fidelity star, now 33 years old, said she's grown to be insecure after years in the spotlight, and has approached things like tattoos quite differently.

"Just things, I'm like, 'I don't need this on my body,' " she told GQ.

And while she said that she's lost count of the number of tattoos she currently has, Kravitz detailed some of the ink she is having removed, including a fading star on her middle finger she got when she was 18 years old.

Kravitz also told the publication that she's "done romanticizing" her age, noting, "There's something romantic and exciting about being like, Oh, I'm an adult. I stay home and cook now. I bake bread."

"Then I think you do that for a couple years and you realize there's still a lot of life to be had," she added. "I just learned to think about who I am and what I want."

Kravitz echoed similar sentiments about getting her tattoos removed while speaking with InStyle in August 2021.

At the time, The Batman star said, "I think tattoos are a beautiful form of adornment, just like makeup or jewelry. There are some I like more than others. I have gotten a few removed."

And while Kravitz admitted to parting ways with some of her body art, she added that it hasn't stopped her from wanting to add more ink in the future. "But I plan on getting more tattoos. Once you're into it, it's hard to stop," she said.

In a 2018 interview with the outlet, Kravitz detailed more about her love of tattoos — good and bad.

"I think the fact that they're permanent is such a wonderfully intense thing," she explained. "It's a deep way to adorn yourself, and I think they're beautiful aesthetically. Even if you get a bad tattoo, it's like … that's where you were at that time."