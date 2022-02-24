Zoë Kravitz Kicks Off The Batman Press Tour in a Jaw-Dropping Cutout Gown

The actress plays Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson in the Matt Reeves-directed film, which hits theaters March 4

Zoë Kravitz rocked a striking gown to kick off the press tour for her new film The Batman in London on Wednesday.

For a special screening alongside her costars, the Big Little Lies actress, 33, wore a custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello column dress — featuring a scalloped halter neckline and underboob cutouts — that gave the appearance of the Batman logo across the bodice.

Kravitz complemented the gown with black mules and emerald jewelry, including earrings with dangling pearls.

'The Batman' film premiere, London, UK - 23 Feb 2022 Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

She wore her hair in a sleek and tight bun, with side-swept bangs reminiscent of a young Audrey Hepburn.

The actress is following in the footsteps of Eartha Kitt, Julie Newmar, Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer, who have all previously played Catwoman.

'The Batman' film premiere, London, UK - 23 Feb 2022 Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

The movie, helmed by Cloverfield director Matt Reeves, will introduce viewers to a new version of Bruce Wayne portrayed by Robert Pattinson.

The film also stars Paul Dano as the Riddler and Colin Farrell as the Penguin, as well as Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this month, costars Kravitz and Pattinson reflected on their memorable chemistry test together.

'The Batman' film premiere, London, UK - 23 Feb 2022 Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

"The chemistry read was really intense," said Kravitz. "Rob was wearing the Batsuit, and it was a proper camera test with the DP there and everything on a soundstage. It wasn't just reading lines in a room. So it was intimidating, to say the least."

Pattinson, 35, was already cast at that point. He remembered, "The first time I'd even said lines from the script was in Zoë's screen test. They had this idea that they wanted me to be taller at the beginning, so I basically had high-heeled sneakers on, and I'm tottering around in this strange Batman outfit."

"The camera's not even on me, it's on the back of my head, and I'm literally having this major panic attack, just looking for emotional support from Zoë, who's trying to get the part," he continued.

Reeves added that Kravitz and Pattinson "really connected" and "everyone could see there was something really special between them."

Kravitz said of her onscreen chemistry with the Twilight alum, "There could be a lot going on in a scene, but if I was able to connect with Rob and look into his eyes, it would immediately bring me into the moment. I saw a look in his eye that I hadn't seen before. Seeing something new and very vulnerable as well was really beautiful."