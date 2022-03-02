Meow! Zoë Kravitz Dons Sultry Cat-Themed Oscar de la Renta Gown at The Batman NYC Premiere

The star wowed in a gown that gave a nod to her Catwoman character at the New York City premiere of her and Robert Pattinson's highly anticipated film, The Batman

Zoë Kravitz certainly knows how to make a red carpet appearance!

Kravitz, 33, continued her style domination on Tuesday at the New York City premiere of The Batman on Tuesday, wearing a custom black velvet laced corset column gown by Oscar de la Renta.

The star's dress was complete with lace-up detailing and silhouettes of cats on the bust – the perfect nod to her character in the highly anticipated film.

Kravitz kept the rest of her look relatively simple, sporting a bold brow and natural makeup, an updo with styled bangs, minimal jewelry, and a subtle French-tip manicure.

In The Batman, Kravitz, 33, stars as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, following in the footsteps of Eartha Kitt, Julie Newmar, Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer, who have all previously portrayed the iconic comic book anti-hero in years past.

Critics have praised her acting in the film and the on-screen chemistry Kravitz shares with Robert Pattinson, who takes on the titular role of the DC Comics superhero.

For the film's press tour kick-off in London, Kravitz made a big fashion flex wearing a custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello column dress — featuring a scalloped halter neckline and underboob cutouts — that gave the appearance of the Batman logo across the bodice.

Pattinson, 35, looked dapper as ever while walking the carpet at the NYC premiere solo – he's been dating actress Suki Waterhouse since July 2018 – donning a Tom Ford ensemble consisting of a black overcoat, a black shirt, and black tie with subtle textured detailing.

The former Twilight star kept his hair simple, combing it upwards and to the side to show off his impeccable bone structure.

Channing Tatum – who Kravitz has been romantically linked to since last year – traveled to the NYC premiere with Jason Momoa, who recently split from Kravitz' mom Lisa Bonet, 54, but continues to showed support for his stepdaughter and her flourishing career.

Momoa shared an Instagram photo Monday show himself and Tatum preparing to board a flight to attend a screening of The Batman.

"CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO," Momoa, 42 wrote. "Finally @thebatman premiere," he continued. "I'm so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite."

Although the couple wasn't photographed walking the carpet together, Kravitz and Tatum first sparked dating rumors last January when the actress cast the Magic Mike star in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. At the time, an insider told PEOPLE their relationship was strictly platonic.

Later, in August 2021, PEOPLE confirmed the stars were dating after they were seen enjoying bike rides, museum visits and coffee dates around New York City. They later were seen leaving the 2021 Met Gala together in September.