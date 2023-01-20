Zoë Kravitz Shares the Golden Beauty Rules She Learned from Parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet 

Zoë Kravitz grew up with two beauty icons that she looks up to — her parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet!

In a new interview with Byrdie, the Batman actress opened up about her beauty and self-care journey, which includes some wise advice from her actress mom and her musician dad (who was recently honored with the Fashion Icon Award by Bradley Cooper at the 2022 CFDA Awards in November).

"Both my parents are people who have always marched to the beat of their drum and embraced their individuality," she shared with the outlet, adding that she was taught to listen to her body and take care of her skin.

The soon-to-be director's beauty routine also leans into embracing her truth. "Doing your own thing is part of what makes people so beautiful," she explained. "When I see someone being themselves unapologetically, that always shines through everything."

Shutterstock

Luckily, Kravitz's long-standing work with YSL Beauty, a brand for which she's been the face of for the last seven years, leads with the same philosophy.

"They haven't tried to manipulate or change who I am, what I stand for, and how I look," she shared with the publication. "I have input on what we're doing and making, so it's a great partnership."

The model, who Byrdie notes works behind-the-scenes as much as she does in front of the cameras at YSL Beauty, said that the partnership is so organic, "it's lovely when it doesn't feel like work."

In addition to her favorite beauty products, which include the YSL Beauty Touche Éclat concealer and an Augustinus Bader moisturizer, Kravitz revealed that she practices self-care with a mini digital detox. "I make an effort at the end of the day to put my phone down, put on some music, light some incense, or watch a movie."

Last November, the model opened up her latest beauty move — removing her tattoos.

Ahead of her 34th birthday, Kravitz spoke with GQ magazine on her plans to remove some of the body ink she no longer resonates with, including a fading star on her middle finger that she got when she was 18.

"Just things, I'm like, 'I don't need this on my body,' " she explained in her cover story.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In the interview, she also talked about the beginnings of her thirties, which has come with a realization that "there's still a lot of life to be had."

"I just learned to think about who I am and what I want," she said.