Zoë Kravitz Shares the Golden Beauty Rules She Learned from Parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet 

The actress and model revealed what self-care advice she follows from her famous folks

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023 12:41 PM
Zoe Kravitz Robert Pattinson
Zoë Kravitz. Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage

Zoë Kravitz grew up with two beauty icons that she looks up to — her parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet!

In a new interview with Byrdie, the Batman actress opened up about her beauty and self-care journey, which includes some wise advice from her actress mom and her musician dad (who was recently honored with the Fashion Icon Award by Bradley Cooper at the 2022 CFDA Awards in November).

"Both my parents are people who have always marched to the beat of their drum and embraced their individuality," she shared with the outlet, adding that she was taught to listen to her body and take care of her skin.

The soon-to-be director's beauty routine also leans into embracing her truth. "Doing your own thing is part of what makes people so beautiful," she explained. "When I see someone being themselves unapologetically, that always shines through everything."

Zoe Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet Saint Laurent at the Palladium, Arrivals, Fall 2016, Los Angeles, America - 10 Feb 2016
Shutterstock

Luckily, Kravitz's long-standing work with YSL Beauty, a brand for which she's been the face of for the last seven years, leads with the same philosophy.

"They haven't tried to manipulate or change who I am, what I stand for, and how I look," she shared with the publication. "I have input on what we're doing and making, so it's a great partnership."

The model, who Byrdie notes works behind-the-scenes as much as she does in front of the cameras at YSL Beauty, said that the partnership is so organic, "it's lovely when it doesn't feel like work."

In addition to her favorite beauty products, which include the YSL Beauty Touche Éclat concealer and an Augustinus Bader moisturizer, Kravitz revealed that she practices self-care with a mini digital detox. "I make an effort at the end of the day to put my phone down, put on some music, light some incense, or watch a movie."

Last November, the model opened up her latest beauty move — removing her tattoos.

Ahead of her 34th birthday, Kravitz spoke with GQ magazine on her plans to remove some of the body ink she no longer resonates with, including a fading star on her middle finger that she got when she was 18.

"Just things, I'm like, 'I don't need this on my body,' " she explained in her cover story.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In the interview, she also talked about the beginnings of her thirties, which has come with a realization that "there's still a lot of life to be had."

"I just learned to think about who I am and what I want," she said.

Related Articles
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz Rings in the New Year by Baring His Butt in Cheeky Instagram Post — See the Photo
Paulina Porizkova
Paulina Porizkova Poses Topless in Heartfelt Instagram: 'Finally Comfortable in My Own Skin'
Lenny & Zoe Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz Shares Cute Throwback Photo to Celebrate Daughter Zoë's 34th Birthday: 'I Love You'
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Jason Momoa loads his $400k Super Duty truck with a Christmas tree and delivers it to his ex-wife Lisa Bonet's house. Pictured: Jason Momoa BACKGRID USA 19 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jason Momoa Gets in the Holiday Spirit as He Delivers Christmas Tree to Ex Lisa Bonet's House
Coni Momoa, Jason Momoa, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, Lisa Bonet, and Lola Iolani Momoa attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Aquaman" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2018 in Hollywood, California
All About Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's 2 Kids
Jason Momoa, Lenny Kravitz, Lisa Bonet
Jason Momoa Replies to Ex Lisa Bonet's Birthday Tribute from Lenny Kravitz on Instagram
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet attend Tom Ford: Autumn/Winter 2020 Runway Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet 'Are Spending Some of the Holiday Together': 'They're Friends' (Source)
Jason Momoa and kids
Jason Momoa's Cutest Pictures with His Kids
Lauren Hutton
Lauren Hutton, 78, Shuts Down 'Old-Fashioned' Aging Terminology: 'Never Made Much Sense to Me'
Bradley Cooper and Lenny Kravitz attend the CFDA Fashion Awards
Bradley Cooper Presents Lenny Kravitz with Fashion Icon Award at the 2022 CFDA Awards
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Michael Consuelos
See Hollywood's 'Nepotism Babies' Side-by-Side with Their A-List Parents in Their Breakout Roles
Zoë Kravitz Says Channing Tatum Is 'Just a Wonderful Human': We 'Challenge Each Other' in Film
Zoë Kravitz Was Inspired to Remove Dozens of Tattoos After Turning 30: 'I Don't Need This on My Body'
Kerry Washington fixes Law Roach's gown on the CFDA red carpet
Watch Kerry Washington Fix Stylist Law Roach's Gown on the CFDA Awards Red Carpet
Aerie celebrates the holidays with Aly Raisman, Kelsea Ballerini and Tayshia Adams, New York, USA - 07 Dec 2022 Kelsea Ballerini at the Aerie holiday celebration. 7 Dec 2022
Kelsea Ballerini Talks 'Empowering' Partnership with Aerie and Staying 'Cozy' for the Holidays 
https://www.instagram.com/p/CknOqbHO_8b/?hl=en prideofgypsies Verified @marlowbarkley look what i found. hopefully u meet him mr MANAPUA slumberland premiere coming soon. nov 18 on @netflix aloha j
Jason Momoa Brings Home a Pig After Filming 'Slumberland' : 'This Is Why I Can't Work with Animals'
Adwoa Aboah Talks Mental Health, credit Jo Malone London
Model Adwoa Aboah Opens Up About Her 'Sacred' Self-Care Rituals as New Jo Malone London Ambassador