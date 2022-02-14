Zoë Kravitz Says Internet Trolls Made Her Question That Naked Met Gala Dress: 'I'm a Human Being'

The actress opens up to ELLE about pausing her Instagram account after she was harassed over the revealing Saint Laurent gown she wore to the 2021 Met Gala

Internet trolling took its toll on Zoë Kravitz.

In an intimate cover interview for ELLE's March issue, the 33-year-old actress opens up about taking a break from her Instagram account in late 2021 after online haters started attacking her on social media over the revealing sheer metal mesh Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown she wore to the 2021 Met Gala.

"The fact that people don't think what they say affects a celebrity because you're not a person to them is crazy. I'm a human being. I want to f**king defend myself," she tells ELLE when asked about clapping back at her critics online.

ELLE points out that about week after taking heat for the gown on Instagram, Kravitz erased every post on her page and for the rest of the year she only put up one single Instagram post.

"The fact that I'm like, 'Should I have not worn that?' No, I do what I want to do, and I make what I want to make, and if I'm now starting to be afraid of what other people are going to say or think, I'm no longer doing my job as an artist," Kravitz explains. "I'm not experiencing the world and putting that into art. I'm walking on eggshells. F--- that. So, I needed to take a minute."

Zoe Kravitz Credit: Zoey Grossman

During the candid ELLE interview, the Big Little Lies actress also discusses the end of her marriage to Karl Glusman.

Of Glusman — whom she filed for divorce from in January 2021, 18 months after they tied the knot — Kravitz shares, "Karl's an incredible human being."

"It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay," she says. "That's the journey I'm on right now."

Zoe Kravitz Credit: Zoey Grossman

When asked about the future possibility of having children and parenthood, Kravitz maintains that she feels no pressure to become a mother.

"We all go from being the baby, where you're like, 'I have so much time.' And then, all of a sudden, your gynecologist is like, 'Want to freeze your eggs?' And I'm like, 'I hadn't even thought about that,'" she tells ELLE.