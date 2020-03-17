Zoë Kravitz Responds to Fan Who Questions If She's Lightening Her Skin: 'Jesus, No Girl'

Zoë Kravitz set the record straight in a very direct — and kind — way after a social media user called her skin tone in to question.

After the Big Little Lies actress, 31, posted a selfie with her dog as she self-isolates during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, one fan asked if Kravitz has been lightening her skin — and the star swiftly responded.

“Am I wrong or she is looking so white in this picture, please don’t tell me you are getting ready of your melanin, you are so beautiful with your natural color,” the commenter wrote on Instagram.

Kravitz replied, “jesus. no girl. this is what happens to some of us mixed us mixed kids when we can’t go outside lol.”

Other fans applauded Kravitz for boldly speaking her mind in the comments. “ahahaha the struggle is so real for us mixed kids,” one fan said. Another fan wrote, “that’s a fact. I start looking like a vampire after a couple days without sun.”

Kravitz joins many across the country who have been social distancing as the global coronavirus outbreak continues to escalate in the U.S.

“self(ie) quarantine. stay inside kids. one day at a time,” Kravitz captioned her Instagram, encouraging her fans and followers to stay home to curb the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

As of March 17, there have been more than 4,400 confirmed cases in the United States since the first was reported in late January, and the ensuing panic has seen grocery stores raided for essentials, a familiarization with the term “social distancing,” economic devastation, and most recently, some city-imposed curfews requiring residents to be home by 8 p.m.

The first cases of a mysterious respiratory illness — what is now known as COVID-2019, a form of coronavirus — began in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the zika epidemic in 2016.