Zoë Kravitz Jokingly Asks If Beyoncé Is 'Also My Mom' After Seeing Singer's Lisa Bonet Costume

Seeing double!

Beyoncé gave fans a peek at the Lisa Bonet Halloween costume she wore last year on Friday, and the resemblance was so uncanny that it even surprised the Cosby Show actress’ real-life daughter Zoë Kravitz.

“I can’t,” the Big Little Lies star, 30, wrote on Instagram, alongside a pair of side-by-side images showcasing just how accurate Bey’s costume was.

For the image, the singer’s twins Sir and Rumi Carter wore matching colorful outfits, featuring straps in a bold green, yellow and red stripe pattern — an almost identical look to one Zoë wore back in the day for an outing with her mother and father Lenny Kravitz.

“Is @beyonce also my mom now or ?” Zoë jokingly asked.

Image zoom Zoë Kravitz, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

The actress went on to post another set of images, which showed Beyoncé and Bonet wearing two sets of matching outfits — one of which was featured in the Halloween costume.

In one of the images, the two women donned very similar grey slip dresses, which they paired with top hats and maroon-colored shawls, while the second shot saw both women wearing striking monochromatic outfits, which consisted of a fringe-covered black bikini top, a black jacket, and some statement sunglasses.

“Seriously, @beyonce ? am i your child toooo ????” wrote Zoë, adding multiple heart-eyed emojis as well as an enthusiastic “yassss.”

The pictures were posted on the singer’s website in honor of her recent 38th birthday.

“Thank you from the depths of me for all my birthday loving. I had an incredible B-day!” the pop star wrote alongside a collection of never-before-seen images. “I’m grateful for every breath. I thank God for all of my blessings, my wins, and my losses.”

Though she didn’t reveal her Bonet costume until almost a year later, last Halloween Beyoncé shared photos of her other two show-stopping get-ups.

Beyoncé channeled singer Toni Braxton circa 1993 for her first costume, which she shared with her fans on Instagram in October 2018. The singer recreated Braxton’s self-titled album cover by wearing a short pixie wig, a fitted white tank, light wash, high-waisted jeans, a leather jacket, and chain belt. It was identical to the R&B singer’s look.

And just days later, she shared a photo of herself and JAY-Z dressed up as Flo Jo and Olympian Tommie Smith, respectively.