Zoë Kravitz Is Getting Some of Her Tattoos Removed, But Says She Still Wants More

Zoe Kravitz attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Much like her dad Lenny Kravitz, actress Zoë Kravitz loves tattoos. But over time, the star decided that some of the ink wasn't right for her anymore.

"I think tattoos are a beautiful form of adornment, just like makeup or jewelry. There are some I like more than others. I have gotten a few removed," Kravitz, 32, told InStyle.

While the actress has parted with some of her body art, that hasn't stopped her from wanting to add more ink in the future. "But I plan on getting more tattoos. Once you're into it, it's hard to stop," she said.

In fact, Kravitz said she's lost count of all of her tattoos. "It's funny because I don't even know how many I have," she said with a laugh. "I hardly see them anymore because I am so used to them."

The Big Little Lies star previously opened up to InStyle in 2018 about feeling more comfortable in her own skin as she entered her 30s, and how her tattoos are an expression of her inner beauty.

"I think the fact that they're permanent is such a wonderfully intense thing," she shared. "It's a deep way to adorn yourself, and I think they're beautiful aesthetically. Even if you get a bad tattoo, it's like…that's where you were at that time."

