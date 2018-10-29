Zoë Kravitz Has Been Wearing Her Engagement Ring for Months: Get a Closer Look at Her Bling

While Zoë Kravitz has been secretly engaged to actor Karl Glusman for the past eight months, the Big Little Lies actress has been subtlety wearing her diamond engagement ring without anyone knowing.

The actress, 29, flashed her sparkler on the Met Gala red carpet in May when she wore a sexy black Saint Laurent lace dress. Kravitz flaunted the ring on her Instagram as she posed before the glamorous event with the diamond on her left hand. The engagement ring appears to feature an oval cut center stone in a cushion setting. The band includes individual diamonds all around it.

The actress nonchalantly told Rolling Stone writer Josh Eells the news during an interview for her nude magazine cover when he noticed the ring on her finger.

“Oh yeah, I’m engaged,” Kravitz said so casually, Eells thought she was joking. “No, I’m engaged!” she repeated. “I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more

Glusman, 30, proposed to Kravitz in late February during romantic trip the couple took to Paris. “I was in sweatpants,” she said. “I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him! I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

Kravitz and Glusman were first linked in October 2016, and celebrated their one-year anniversary publicly at the Emmy Awards in September 2017.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! The Most Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Engagement Rings

“I can be my weirdest self around him,” Kravitz told the magazine. “It’s so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a hundred percent how you feel.”