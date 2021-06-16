Channing Tatum Says Zoë Kravitz 'Completely Convinced' Him to Stop Wearing Crocs

"I was just trying to be a good friend, Chan," the High Fidelity actress said during a recent interview with Deadline

One hangout with the effortlessly cool Zoë Kravitz was enough to convince Channing Tatum that he cannot pull off one of the hottest footwear trends of 2021: Crocs.

During a joint interview with Deadline about Kravitz's upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island (a thriller starring the 41-year-old actor as tech mogul Slater King), Tatum said the High Fidelity star exuded confidence in their first meeting.

"When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore," Tatum told the outlet.

"I was just trying to be a good friend, Chan," Kravitz, 32, responded.

"I get it, but I totally loved Crocs for a hot second, and in one hang she was like, you can't ever do that again. And I said, 'OK, fine.'"

Kravitz then clarified that "there are people out there who can pull off the Crocs thing" (trendsetters like Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny revived the foam plastic slip-ons, despite opposition from Victoria Beckham), I just wasn't sure you were one of them."

On Tuesday, Deadline reported that Kravitz is make her directorial debut with the film starring Tatum as a philanthropist and tech mogul named Slater who whisks away cocktail waitress Frida to his mysterious private island.

Of the plot, Deadline reported, "Despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne and late-night dance parties, Frida can sense that there's more to this island than meets the eye. Something she can't quite put her finger on. Something that is a bit terrifying."

Kravitz - who also co-wrote the screenplay, alongside E.T. Feigenbaum - told Deadline that she began writing it in 2017, and was inspired in part by experiencing "some pretty wild behavior from the opposite sex" as a woman in the entertainment industry.

"The title was kind of a joke at first, this place where people would go, bring women, party and hang out. The story evolved into something else, but the title wound up having multiple meanings," she said. "It alludes to this time and place we claim to not be in anymore, in terms of sexual politics."