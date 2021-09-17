Zoë Kravitz wore an ultra skin-baring Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello slip dress to the 2021 Met Gala

Zoë Kravitz Claps Back at Critic Who Calls Her Met Gala Look 'Practically Naked'

Zoë Kravitz is proud of her body!

The actress, 32, wore a jaw-dropping Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello sheer, crystal slip dress at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala on Monday. She added only a matching silver thong underneath the gown, leaving her backside on full display.

While the star received a lot of praise for the bold red carpet moment, some social media critics called out the near-naked look.

"I don't understand why they go practically naked," one person commented on social media of all the skin-baring style on the carpe, name-checking Kravitz in particular. "She's gorgeous. Why does she feel the need to wear a dress like this?"

Kravitz hit back at the critic in a reply captured by Comments by Celebs.

"Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonization / brainwashing," the High Fidelity alum said.

She added, "It's just a body. We all got em."

Monday evening saw the stars on-hand to celebrate the two-part exhibit, which will kick off with In America: A Lexicon of Fashion on Sept. 18 and be followed by In America: An Anthology of Fashion on May 5, 2022. According to Vogue and exhibit organizers, part one will "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Met Gala event organizers issued a vaccination mandate and mask requirement. All guests were asked to wear mask indoors except when eating or drinking, a spokesperson for The Met confirmed to PEOPLE.

Kravitz was joined for the evening by Channing Tatum who wore a classic black tuxedo designed by Donatella Versace with patent shoes and a white handkerchief in his pocket.

"They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry," the source said.

Personal reps for the actors have not commented on their relationship to PEOPLE, but sources have said the pair share a lot in common.

Zoë Kravitz attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 Zoë Kravitz | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

"Zoë thinks Channing has depth both as an actor and a person," shared an industry source.

Added a Hollywood insider: "Channing likes that she is independent and outspoken as well as bright."