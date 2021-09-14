While the duo arrived separately to the 2021 Met Gala, they did attend the same star-studded afterparty

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Leave the Met Gala Together, Show PDA at Afterparty

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz didn't pose with one another on the Met Gala red carpet, but the pair did end the night together.

The new couple was snapped leaving the fashion fête in their black tie best, before heading to the exclusive Cincoro Tequila Met Gala afterparty hosted by Alicia Keys. Kravitz pulled an outfit change before party hopping, swapping her crystal, butt-baring Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello slip gown for a slouchy black suit worn over a crystal mesh bra, while Tatum stuck to his classic Atelier Versace tuxedo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Channing Tatum and Zöe Kravitz Credit: BACKGRID

An event insider says that Tatum, 41, and Kravitz, 32, "did not take their hands off of each other" at the afterparty, also attended by Cincoro co-founder Michael Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone, Queen Latifah, Serena and Venus Williams, Elon Musk, Ciara, Timberland and Gabrielle Union.

For more on the 2021 Met Gala and other top stories, listen below to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day.

The celebrity guests celebrated Swizz Beatz's 43rd birthday at the event, as Keys performed a 30-minute set.

"They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry," the source said.

Personal reps for the actors have not commented on their relationship to PEOPLE, but sources have said they share a lot in common.

"Zoë thinks Channing has depth both as an actor and a person," shared an industry source.

Added a Hollywood insider: "Channing likes that she is independent and outspoken as well as bright."