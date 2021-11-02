The pair began dating earlier this year after Zoë Kravitz tapped Channing Tatum to star in her directorial debut

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Celebrate Halloween Together as Iris and Travis from Taxi Driver

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz celebrated their first Halloween together with matching costumes from Martin Scorsese's classic 1976 film, Taxi Driver.

On Monday, Tatum, 41, and Kravitz, 32, both shared a photo on their Instagram Stories from their Halloween celebration. The Big Little Lies actress dressed as Jodie Foster's Iris, wearing a floral top, red shorts and a matching white floppy hat. Meanwhile, the Magic Mike actor rocked a camo green jacket and a fake mohawk with blood splattered on his face, channeling Robert De Niro's Travis Bickle.

Tatum also documented other photos on his Instagram Story of his time with Kravitz and the couple's friends.

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum Celebrate Halloween Together as Iris and Travis from Taxi Driver Credit: Channing Tatum Instagram (2)

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that the couple is getting more comfortable being open about their relationship in public.

"They are more relaxed lately," the insider said after the two were photographed holding hands and cuddling as they made their way to lunch in New York City.

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum Celebrate Halloween Together as Iris and Travis from Taxi Driver Credit: Channing Tatum Instagram

"They don't seem to care about hiding their relationship anymore," the source said. "It's obvious that they are very happy."

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Hold Hands on Their Way to Lunch in N.Y.C. Credit: Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

The pair first sparked dating rumors in January when Kravitz tapped Tatum to star in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. At the time, an insider told PEOPLE their relationship was strictly platonic. But in August, PEOPLE confirmed the two stars were dating after they were seen enjoying bike rides, museum visits and coffee dates.

In September, Tatum and Kravitz both attended the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13, but arrived at the event separately. They were later seen leaving the event together to attend an afterparty where they "did not take their hands off of each other," an insider told PEOPLE.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Kravitz was married to Karl Glusman in June 2019. The Big Little Lies actress filed for divorce on Dec. 23 and it was finalized in August of this year.