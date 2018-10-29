Zoë Kravitz confirmed she’s been secretly engaged since February in a new intimate interview with Rolling Stone magazine, for which she channeled her mom’s iconic nude cover shoot.

Thirty years after Lisa Bonet stripped down to pose nude on Rolling Stone‘s May 19, 1988 cover while two months pregnant with Kravitz, the Big Little Lies actress, 29, did the same for the magazine’s annual Hot Issue. And inside the cover story, Kravitz revealed she’s been secretly engaged to actor Karl Glusman since February.

The actress nonchalantly told Rolling Stone writer Josh Eells the news when he noticed a diamond ring on her finger.

“Oh yeah, I’m engaged,” Kravitz said so casually, Eells thought she was joking. “No, I’m engaged!” she repeated. “I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.”

Glusman proposed to Kravitz in late February during the couple’s trip to Paris, and she said he totally “nailed it.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“I was in sweatpants,” she said. “I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him! I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

Kravitz and Glusman were first linked in October 2016, and celebrated their one-year anniversary publicly at the Emmy Awards in September 2017.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The actress’ provocative shoot by photographer Zooey Grossman features Kravitz posing completely naked while covering her breasts with her hands and hair in a very similar pose to her mom’s 30 years ago. However, Bonet’s iconic shoot wasn’t as risqué. The 50-year-old star only posed partially nude on the cover wearing a white button-up, while her nude photos ran inside the issue.

“When I think of Rolling Stone, that’s always the image that pops into my head. It’s a really striking image of her. It’s beautiful,” Kravitz said.

Rolling Stone

She added, “I think she was a little bummed when they used the shirt picture as the cover. I think she just thought, ‘I’m doing it, let’s do it!’ It’s less about the picture, and more about doing the thing my mom intended to do. That feels cool.”

Zoey Grossman/Matthew Rolston

Stars are going wild over Kravitz’s nude cover and have been praising the Big Little Lies actress in the comments on Instagram. Bella Hadid wrote, “omfg. i just. i need this framed.”

Kravitz’s Big Little Lies costar Reese Witherspoon called her a “smoke show,” while Zoe Saldana commented “So beautiful!” on the image.

Jenna Dewan said, “Well this is just perfection.” And Queer Eye’s Tan France wrote “HOLY F—— SMOKES. 😍”