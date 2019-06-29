Zoë Kravitz Rocks Bridal Bike Shorts as She Arrives at Wedding Rehearsal Dinner with Karl Glusman

Zoë Kravitz is keeping it casual-chic for her pre-wedding festivities!

On Friday, the Big Little Lies actress, 30, and her fiancé Karl Glusman were captured looking happier than ever as they walked hand-in-hand into their wedding rehearsal dinner at Restaurant Lapérouse in Paris.

For the occasion, Zoë put her own spin on a bridal look and opted for white bike shorts and a matching white bandeau. Over the comfortable set, the actress wore a beaded net dress and completed the look with a pair of white flats.

As for Glusman, 31, he rocked a navy suit with a white button-down shirt and black tie. The Nocturnal Animals actor also wore a pair of brown dress shoes for the celebratory evening.

The couple had the romantic eatery all to themselves as they kicked off their wedding weekend with many of their loved ones, including Zoë’s dad Lenny Kravitz, her mom Lisa Bonet, her husband Jason Momoa and Bonet and Momoa’s 11-year-old daughter Lola.

Other guests included Cara Delevingne, Chris Pine and his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis, Marisa Tomei, Denzel Washington and his wife Pauletta.

Zoë’s BLL costars Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley were also spotted walking into the venue, which overlooks the Seine River. Also in attendance was Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson.

Lapérouse, a historic two-story townhouse in the heart of Paris, is also a favorite of George and Amal Clooney, who stopped in at the restaurant during a romantic getaway in 2017.

The wedding will take place this weekend in France, where Glusman planned to propose. But things didn’t go as intended due to their hectic schedules, and he ended up popping the question in their living room.

“I was in sweatpants,” Zoë told Rolling Stone in October when she confirmed their engagement. “I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you okay?’ I was actually worried about him!”

“I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris,” she added. “It was at home, in sweatpants.”

The pair met in 2016 and made their relationship public in October of that year when they cozied up at a Kings of Leon concert in New York City.

But the actress didn’t particularly have her sights set on marriage when a friend introduced her to Glusman.

“I love that it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set,” she told British Vogue in their July cover story. “My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone — not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you — and he brought Karl. I instantly felt something.”