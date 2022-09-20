Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Hold Hands in Matching Outfits While Out in NYC

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's relationship hit the one-year mark over the summer

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 20, 2022 03:37 PM
Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are twinning as they holds hands while on a stroll in New York City.
Photo: TheImageDirect

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are twinning in New York City.

On Tuesday, Kravitz, 33, and Tatum, 42, were spotted wearing similarly matching outfits while they held hands during a walk in NYC.

The pair both wore appropriately fall-themed brown pants with black shirts — for Kravitz, a black tank top, while Tatum sported a button-down shirt styled over a white undershirt.

Tatum and Kravitz both donned sunglasses for the stroll, and Kravitz wore a black baseball cap, while Tatum appeared to carry a dark orange hat in his left hand.

The couple hit the one-year mark in their relationship this summer and are "very happy" together, a source told PEOPLE in August.

"They are very happy. Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion," the source told PEOPLE. "When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home."

"Channing is serious about Zoë. It's not a casual relationship," added the source. "They have been exclusive for a long time."

Zoe Kravitz <a href="https://people.com/tag/channing-tatum" data-inlink="true">Channing Tatum</a>
C.HARRIS/Splash News Online

The couple — who connected early last year when Kravitz, tapped Tatum to star in her directorial debut Pussy Island — were spotted together during the summer on vacation in Positano, Italy, along with Tatum's daughter Everly, 9. And though the stars were photographed kissing on a yacht over the weekend, Tatum and Kravitz try to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"They were in Europe and not expecting the world to see them, although that is kind of naive," a separate insider told PEOPLE. "The romantic relationship is quite intense and positive for both of them. It is serious, but I don't see them going public in a big way unless something forces it."

Tatum still prioritizes time with his daughter, whom he shares with ex Jenna Dewan. Everly has also spent time with Kravitz.

In August, Kravitz opened up about working with Tatum on the upcoming movie in a cover interview for WSJ Magazine's Fall 2022 Women's Fashion issue.

"When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself," Kravitz said.

Zoe Kravitz Says She's 'Really Grateful' New Movie Brought <a href="https://people.com/tag/channing-tatum" data-inlink="true">Channing Tatum</a> 'Into My Life'
Zoë Kravitz covers WSJ. Magazine's Fall 2022 Women’s Fashion issue. CAMPBELL ADDY for WSJ. Magazine

"I'm really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way," she added of Tatum.

The Batman actress said that in casting Tatum, she wanted "someone who hadn't played a dark character before because I think that's exciting to watch someone who's mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that."

"I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that," Kravitz explained to WSJ Magazine. "That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right."

Related Articles
channing-tatum-zoe-kravitz
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz's Romance Hits One-Year Mark with Steamy Vacation: 'It's Serious' (Source)
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Hold Hands on Their Way to Lunch in N.Y.C.
Zoë Kravitz Says She's 'Really Grateful' New Movie with Channing Tatum 'Brought Him Into My Life'
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Hold Hands on Their Way to Lunch in N.Y.C.
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's Relationship Timeline
Eiza González and Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa and Eiza González's Relationship Timeline
Chris Pine attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy
Chris Pine's Dating History: From Annabelle Wallis to Olivia Munn
09/02/2022 EXCLUSIVE: Zendaya and Tom Holland step out holding hands in New York City. The rare spotting comes a day after the American actress celebrated her 26th birthday. The couple strolled the streets of Lower Manhattan while keeping close. Also spotted along for the stroll was Zendaya's mom. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Zendaya and Tom Holland Hold Hands After Grabbing Coffee in New York City
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Hold Hands on Their Way to Lunch in N.Y.C.
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Hold Hands on Their Way to Lunch in N.Y.C.
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum Says Zoë Kravitz Is a 'Perfectionist in the Best Possible Way'
zoe kravitz, channing tatum
Zoë Kravitz Is 'Getting to Know' Channing Tatum's Daughter Everly, Source Says: 'Only Seems Natural'
Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum Celebrate Halloween Together as Iris and Travis from Taxi Driver
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Celebrate Halloween Together as Iris and Travis from 'Taxi Driver'
Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum Says Zoë Kravitz Influences His Style as He Strips Down for Sexy 'V Man' Shoot  
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Hold Hands on Their Way to Lunch in N.Y.C.
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz Are 'Very Happy': They 'Don't Care About Hiding Relationship' (Source)
zoe kravitz, will smith
Zoë Kravitz Addresses Her Remark About Will Smith's Oscars Slap: 'Wish I Had Handled That Differently'
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Have a 'Playful Energy' Together: They're 'Very Happy' (Source)
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mimmo Carriero/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock (13272159ah) Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck arrive by surprise in the late afternoon in the center to do some shopping. With some bodyguards who make room for them among the people they take a short walk, then visit some boutiques, the word of their presence spreads and the crowd becomes huge waiting for them outside Brunello Cuccinelli, so the bodyguards bring a car directly next to the boutique, and so with difficulty Jennifer and Ben Affleck manage to gain entrance to leave immediately. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive by surprise at Brunello Cucinelli, Milan, Italy - 25 Aug 2022
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Seen Holding Hands in Milan While on Their Honeymoon  
Jason Momoa; Zoe Kravitz; Channing Tatum
Jason Momoa Talks Zoë Kravitz Dating 'Wonderful' Channing Tatum: 'She's a Big Girl'