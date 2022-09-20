Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Hold Hands in Matching Outfits While Out in NYC

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are twinning in New York City.

On Tuesday, Kravitz, 33, and Tatum, 42, were spotted wearing similarly matching outfits while they held hands during a walk in NYC.

The pair both wore appropriately fall-themed brown pants with black shirts — for Kravitz, a black tank top, while Tatum sported a button-down shirt styled over a white undershirt.

Tatum and Kravitz both donned sunglasses for the stroll, and Kravitz wore a black baseball cap, while Tatum appeared to carry a dark orange hat in his left hand.

The couple hit the one-year mark in their relationship this summer and are "very happy" together, a source told PEOPLE in August.

"They are very happy. Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion," the source told PEOPLE. "When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home."

"Channing is serious about Zoë. It's not a casual relationship," added the source. "They have been exclusive for a long time."

The couple — who connected early last year when Kravitz, tapped Tatum to star in her directorial debut Pussy Island — were spotted together during the summer on vacation in Positano, Italy, along with Tatum's daughter Everly, 9. And though the stars were photographed kissing on a yacht over the weekend, Tatum and Kravitz try to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

"They were in Europe and not expecting the world to see them, although that is kind of naive," a separate insider told PEOPLE. "The romantic relationship is quite intense and positive for both of them. It is serious, but I don't see them going public in a big way unless something forces it."

Tatum still prioritizes time with his daughter, whom he shares with ex Jenna Dewan. Everly has also spent time with Kravitz.

In August, Kravitz opened up about working with Tatum on the upcoming movie in a cover interview for WSJ Magazine's Fall 2022 Women's Fashion issue.

"When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself," Kravitz said.

Zoë Kravitz covers WSJ. Magazine's Fall 2022 Women’s Fashion issue. CAMPBELL ADDY for WSJ. Magazine

"I'm really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way," she added of Tatum.

The Batman actress said that in casting Tatum, she wanted "someone who hadn't played a dark character before because I think that's exciting to watch someone who's mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that."

"I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that," Kravitz explained to WSJ Magazine. "That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right."