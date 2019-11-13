Ziggy Marley and His Gorgeous Children Star in UGG's New Holiday Campaign: 'We're a Big Family!'

Image zoom Ziggy Marley and family Danielle Levitt

Ziggy Marley, his wife Orly, and his seven children get together for the holidays every year!

Marley, who is the son of the late reggae legend Bob Marley and Rita Marley, enjoys spending time with his children — Daniel, 30, Justice, 28, Zuri, 24, Judah, 14, Gideon, 12, Abraham, 8 and Isaiah, 3 — and this year they got the festivities started early in a new campaign with UGG.

“For the holidays we usually get together, you know, we’re a big family,” Marley exclusively tells PEOPLE. “So usually we’ll get together, because my family, my wife is Jewish so there’s the Jewish holidays that come up every year. We love celebrating the holidays in general too with the kids out of school and festive times, and the vibes are more festive so we celebrate with family and friends.”

Image zoom Ziggy Marley and family Danielle Levitt

RELATED: Ziggy Marley: How My Wife and I Blend Our Jamaican and Middle Eastern Cultures

“My family has a tradition of giving and loving and caring, so this is just who we are and it’s not something that we ever passed down,” Marley says. “It’s just something that we really live and then the children see the living and it gets passed down through the living not through just giving, so it’s a part of who we are.”

As part of the UGG Holiday 2019 campaign, the brand has donated $50,000 between the two charities that are closest to Marley’s heart: U.R.G.E. (Unlimited Resources Giving Enlightenment) and HOLA (Heart of Los Angeles).

Image zoom Ziggy Marley and family Danielle Levitt

U.R.G.E., founded by Marley, is a nonprofit organization that donates to children, women and communities in need. HOLA, which Marley teams up with regularly, provides under-served youth with free programs in academics, arts and athletics. UGG is also hosting a cash register drive throughout the holiday season.

“Holidays are meant to be spent with family and the ones you love,” Andrea O’Donnell, president of fashion lifestyle at Deckers Brands exclusively tells PEOPLE. “Featuring Ziggy and the rest of the Marley family, our festive campaign celebrates the importance and beauty of family, love and all the magic the holidays bring.”

For Marley, giving back is not just about providing monetary aid but also about giving love.

Image zoom Ziggy Marley Danielle Levitt

RELATED: Ziggy Marley’s Cauliflower Salmon Rice Bowl Is the Meal You Deserve to Eat

“For me, it’s not just about giving material things and monetary aid but it’s giving out love and giving yourself too, which is the unlimited part of this thing, because money and physical things are limited but the love that you can give is unlimited. That is the reason for giving, then out of that, everything else comes. So that’s the type of charity it is. It’s not just about things, it’s about love and giving love you know, so that’s a good way to put it.”

Marley also says his inspiration for giving back comes from his upbringing. “Well, the thing is I’m from a good upbringing and I’ve been inspired to help people,” he says. “The issues that we have with education and children and women right now are very important to me, and I think very important for humanity and the future.”

Image zoom Ziggy Marley and family Danielle Levitt

When he isn’t in the studio recording music, working out or giving back, Marley is with his family.

“Sometimes, we have movie nights with me and the boys and my wife, and we’ll sit down and watch a movie,” he says. “Sometimes the boys and I watch movies that are more action oriented stuff that the ladies might not want to watch and sometimes it goes vice versa, but we sit down and watch movies and we cook, a lot of cooking going down in the kitchen from the family. The youngest, like Isaiah always wants to jump up on the counter and watch what’s going on, so we like cooking.”

Image zoom Danielle Levitt

The singer says collaborating with UGG has helped bring his family together.

“Doing the UGG campaign was a great opportunity for us actually as a family together because the older ones, they don’t live with me and they stay separate so my kids, we don’t see each other unless it’s an occasion so it was really good for us to get involved with the UGG campaign,” he says.

“It kind of brought us together and made us become even more close,” Marley adds. “We had a fun shoot, we had a fun time, it was like family time but it was with UGG. So it was a really good vibe, it was a really good vibe for us as a family. Being with UGG and feeling comfortable and happy and cozy in the shoes and the jacket, it was very natural for us because even before this I was wearing UGG [boots].”