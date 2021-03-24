These Canvas Sneakers Are So Comfortable, Nurses Wear Them for 12-Hour Shifts

You know sneakers are good quality when you can wear them all day long without getting blisters or having tired, achy feet by the end. That's exactly what Amazon shoppers are doing in the ZGR Casual Sneakers, which they say are comfortable enough to walk 10 miles in. Even better is that they're on sale for as little as $17 right now.
Made with a lightweight canvas material, the sneakers have a barely there sensation that some reviewers say makes them feel like they're going barefoot. Their thick, non-slip rubber soles are supportive enough for people who are on their feet all day, like nurses, teachers, and food service workers. One registered nurse even said they're comfortable enough to wear during 12-hour shifts in the ER.
With a soft, stretchy feel, the sneakers are good to go right out of the package — you can start walking in them right away with no discomfort. They have a classic low-top silhouette that's easy to style with everything from boyfriend jeans and leggings in the spring to floral mini dresses as soon as summer hits. You can shop the sneakers in ten designs, including leopard and tie-dye prints, and sizes 5 to 11.
Buy It! ZGR Casual Sneakers, $17.83–$21.98; amazon.com
People with bunions and wide, swollen feet say they're "astonished" that they don't need to break the sneakers in at all. "I love Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers, but my giant tree trunk cankles and ogre feet don't," one said. "These canvas sneakers have ample room in the toe box, and I actually found them to be much more flexible and better made than real Chucks. I've worn them nearly every day since I got them."
Out of over 1,900 positive reviews on Amazon, many echo the Converse sneakers comparison. Shoppers who felt "guilty" about throwing out their trashed Converse sneakers say they love that these canvas sneakers are so affordable, and some are even using them for arts and crafts projects.
"All I've worn are Converse sneakers for the last 15 years, but the price keeps going up and once they're dirty, there's no saving them," another wrote. "These sneakers fit just like Converse. I've bought them in every color, and I don't feel badly about it."
Whether you're walking many miles or just from your front door to your mailbox, the ZGR Casual Sneakers will serve you well. Shop them on Amazon starting at $17 before they go back up to their original price.
