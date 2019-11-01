You’re About to See This Insta-Famous Rainbow Sweater on Everyone You Know

Image zoom

Fashion on Amazon is having a moment. From the viral “Amazon coat” (you know the one!), to the “nightgown” maxi dress that everyone was wearing this summer, shoppers keep discovering stylish gems that then blow up on social media. While some trend online for just a few days (a la the pumpkin spice turtleneck), others have more permanent impact — and we have a feeling this super cute striped sweater will be making its rounds on Instagram all season long.

In case you noticed your Instagram feed being inundated by the Zesica Striped Knitted Sweater recently, you’re not going crazy: Tons of Instagram influencers have posted selfies wearing the top. The $27 sweater from Amazon is an unexpected (but delightful) find — despite its growing popularity, it has a humble number of reviews, and comes from an under-the-radar brand. It’s also fairly new, as it was only released on the retail giant at the end of August. While the rainbow striped option is definitely the most popular, the sweater also comes in few other striped colorways and colorblock patterns.

Buy It! Zesica Striped Knitted Sweater, $26.99; amazon.com

The shoppers who have left reviews say it’s just as cute in person as it is in photos, and note that the top is lightweight and comfy. One reviewer even said it was the “hit of the party” she wore it at. “I’m absolutely in love with this sweater! It was the hit of the party I was at last weekend and everyone was asking about it,” she wrote. “It’s such great quality and the colors are super vivid and soft. I highly recommend! I did order a size up to get the baggy look like the picture and it’s perfect.”

Instagram influencers aren’t the only ones showing off their new favorite sweater — Amazon customers love the style so much that they’ve also been leaving photos with their reviews.

“I love this sweater! I love the bright colors. It reminds me of building gingerbread houses so I’m excited to wear it during Christmas with some light blue jeans and brown boots. It’s so soft and comfy,” another reviewer wrote about the purple colorway.

Whichever striped option catches your eye, you’ll want to shop it fast — trending Amazon fashion items tend to go out of stock quickly. Right now, it seems like a majority of the sweaters are still available in all sizes, but we have a feeling that won’t be the case soon. Below, check out all the cute ways influencers have styled the sweater for some major fall fashion inspo.