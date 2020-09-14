Oversized Sweaters Are Taking Over Amazon Right Now, and Reviewers Love This $22 Find

Oversized sweaters are taking over Amazon (just take a look at its best-sellers chart for proof), but there’s only one that shoppers are describing as “everything you’d want in a sweater.”
Reviewers say this Zesica striped pullover is their “favorite Amazon purchase to date.” The roomy but flattering piece comes in nine colors and it’s going for as little as $22 right now. And hundreds of reviewers claim it strikes the perfect balance of being comfortable and stylish, making it just the thing to throw on while you work or hang out at home.
Buy It! Zesica Women’s Long Sleeve Crewneck Oversized Striped Sweater, $21.59–$29.99; amazon.com
There are over 60,000 sweaters currently available on Amazon, but shoppers love this chunky knit for its unique look, which features a wide cut and bell-shaped sleeves. They also rave about its super soft feel, which makes it a cozy sweatshirt alternative that’s just a bit more polished.
The simple stripes also make it easy to pair with a variety of pieces, including jeans, leggings, shorts, and skirts. In fact, one stylish reviewer shared an image showcasing three easy ways to style it. Proving its versatility, she wore it with casual distressed denim, dressy leather shorts, and skinny slacks with heels.
Owners share that it runs true to size, but recommend sizing up if you want an extra boxy fit. Getting it in a slightly larger size also ensures you can roll the sleeves as shown.
Hundreds of shoppers have already purchased the voluminous sweater and left a rave review. “Easily the best Amazon purchase,” one reviewer wrote. “The quality is amazing and the fit is perfect! I’m super picky with clothes and this is 100 percent a must-have.”
And don’t fret too much over choosing a favorite color because if the reviews are any indication, you’ll likely be back for a second and third. “Super soft and I will be ordering another color because they are so comfortable,” one reviewer wrote. In fact, you may want to go ahead and order a few now before the fall shopping rush begins and the most popular colors sell out.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.