This Adorable Knit Short Set Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Can’t Believe It’s Only $31

Fashion influencers and supermodels like Bella Hadid have been spotted all over social media in colorful sweat shorts, so it comes as no surprise that a matching set would follow suit. So when we stumbled upon the Zesica Long Sleeve Knit Sweatsuit 2-Piece Short Set on Amazon for just $31, we added it to our shopping cart immediately. Available in 13 colors and prints — including solids and stripes — the set is the perfect way to get in on fashion’s newest loungewear trend without breaking the bank.