This Adorable Knit Short Set Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Can’t Believe It’s Only $31

Tie-dye matching sets and monochromatic sweatsuits have become staples in most of our wardrobes by this point in the year. Now it’s time to add yet another cute and trendy iteration of the new loungewear essential to our collections: a knit pullover and matching sweat shorts set — and we’ve found the comfiest version on Amazon for just $31 .
Fashion influencers and supermodels like Bella Hadid have been spotted all over social media in colorful sweat shorts, so it comes as no surprise that a matching set would follow suit. So when we stumbled upon the Zesica Long Sleeve Knit Sweatsuit 2-Piece Short Set on Amazon for just $31, we added it to our shopping cart immediately. Available in 13 colors and prints — including solids and stripes — the set is the perfect way to get in on fashion’s newest loungewear trend without breaking the bank.
Made from a soft and durable rayon-spandex blend that shoppers have described as “thick and not see-through at all,” the Zesica set is sure to become your new go-to. One shopper was so pleased with this knit sweatsuit, they wrote, “I love love LOVE this set. The knit quality is out of this world. So soft and comfortable and cute.”
“Seriously the cutest and the most comfortable set ever,” another happy customer detailed. “I was so excited for it to come and put it on immediately, which it did not disappoint. It fits PERFECTLY and I’m gonna wear it all fall long.”
Complete with a crew neckline, voluminous long sleeves, and a cropped silhouette, the pullover top is stylish and comfortable. The same can be said for the set’s matching shorts, which feature a stretchy waistband and drawstring tie.
Whether you style the matching set with your favorite sneakers on the weekends or your comfiest slippers while working from home, you can’t go wrong. Scroll down to shop it for just $31 on Amazon.
