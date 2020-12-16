Amazon Shoppers Crowned This $36 Lounge Set the ‘Perfect Cold Weather Outfit’
You’ve likely spotted fashion influencers and celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner wearing them on Instagram. And by this point, you probably even own one yourself. We’re talking about lounge sets. The super comfy ’fit has easily become 2020’s unofficial uniform, and its popularity isn’t going anywhere in the new year — searches for matching lounge sets are rising. And this month, they drastically spiked likely due to seasonal changes.
If you’re one of those people browsing for new loungewear, let us put this adorable jogger set from Zesica on your radar. Made from a soft, slightly stretchy polyester material, the set comes with a cropped sweatshirt and a pair of high-waisted elastic drawstring pants. While the Zesica set is still racking up reviews on Amazon, those who have left one love the relaxed and flattering silhouette of both pieces. Some are even crowning it the “perfect cold weather outfit.”
“I love that it hugs the body, not too much, but also isn’t super baggy,” one wrote. “The material is very comfortable and I feel like I am wearing leggings and a sweatshirt but it’s way cuter!”
Thanks to the center seam on the front of each leg, the joggers have an elevated aesthetic that will set them apart from other lounge pants in your rotation. And the sweatshirt, with its loose fit and small ribbed detailing on the neckline and cuffs, could be worn with practically anything else in your closet, which is another reason many reviewers are buying it.
“The material is very comfortable and soft on the skin and not irritating at all,” another wrote. “I actually wore the sweats outside with another top and I was feeling fine the whole day. I also like the color because I can match my masks to it.”
Don’t forget to add one to your Amazon cart while you do the rest of your last-minute holiday shopping!
