Shoppers Are Calling This $29 Maxi with Pockets ‘The Comfiest Skirt I’ve Ever Owned’

If you’ve found yourself wearing cute loungewear sets more than you ever thought possible this year, you’re not alone. But summer is still going strong, meaning there’s plenty of time to make the most of your warm weather wardrobe. If you’re looking for a stylish, lightweight, and breathable alternative to your favorite sweatpants — that’s equally as comfy, of course — then we found the perfect piece for you. Enter: the $29 Zesica Bohemian A-Line Maxi Skirt with Pockets from Amazon.