Shoppers Are Calling This $29 Maxi with Pockets ‘The Comfiest Skirt I’ve Ever Owned’

If you’ve found yourself wearing cute loungewear sets more than you ever thought possible this year, you’re not alone. But summer is still going strong, meaning there’s plenty of time to make the most of your warm weather wardrobe. If you’re looking for a stylish, lightweight, and breathable alternative to your favorite sweatpants — that’s equally as comfy, of course — then we found the perfect piece for you. Enter: the $29 Zesica Bohemian A-Line Maxi Skirt with Pockets from Amazon.
This gorgeous maxi skirt is from the same brand behind one of Amazon’s top-rated maxi dresses and already racking up five-star ratings. “LOVE LOVE LOVE this skirt,” one happy customer wrote. “I wore it with a white tee and got soooo many compliments! I can’t wait to wear it again. Also, pockets! So good.”
Buy It! Zesica Bohemian A-Line Maxi Skirt with Pockets, $19.99–$28.99; amazon.com
Made from a soft and airy polyester-spandex blend, the Zesica maxi skirt is perfect for wearing on hot summer days. It’s even complete with an elastic drawstring waist for ultimate comfort and an easy-to-wear fit. “Love this skirt,” one shopper noted. “It is my new favorite! Loose, comfy, soft fabric, and beautiful color! This fits perfectly, no digging in and [the elastic waist] allows for a fuller skirt.”
In fact, the Zesica maxi skirt is so darn comfortable one shopper called it “the comfiest skirt I’ve ever owned!” Adding, “I don’t even like skirts, but this one is a winner! Very flowy and light.”
Available in 12 prints and colors including florals and solids, the Zesica maxi skirt is a must-have for any wardrobe. Whether you wear it with a tank top and espadrille sandals on the weekend or over a swimsuit at the beach, this adorable style is sure to get you praise wherever you go. As one shopper can attest, “This is a beautiful skirt, very comfortable, and I get a compliment every time I wear it!”
Next time you’re looking to give your go-to sweatpants (and wallet!) a break, the Zesica Bohemian A-Line Maxi Skirt with Pockets is the perfect choice.