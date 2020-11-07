This $36 Chunky Knit Is Bound to Get You Endless Compliments This Season

If there’s one article of clothing we can’t get enough of during this time of year, it’s a cozy sweater. Wrapping yourself up in a stylish knit — whether it’s a cashmere crewneck or a boyfriend-style cardigan — is the ultimate form of comfort. One option that we’re especially loving at the moment is the $36 Zesica Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater from Amazon.
With over 1,600 five-star customer ratings to date, this chunky knit is quickly climbing up Amazon’s best-sellers chart — and for good reason. Thanks to its loose fit, dolman-style sleeves, and slouchy silhouette, the Zesica turtleneck sweater is fashionable and easy to wear with everything from jeans to joggers. It’s so stylish, in fact, that multiple customers have said, “Everywhere I go, I get compliments on this sweater!”
Buy It! Zesica Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater, $28.99–$35.99; amazon.com
Aside from its eye-catching design, it’s also ultra-comfy. Made from a soft and breathable acrylic material, it’ll keep you warm and toasty without feeling stifling. “SERIOUSLY in love with this sweater!” an enthusiastic shopper wrote. “ I was surprised at how warm it is because it feels so lightweight and not as cumbersome as a lot of chunky knit sweaters do.”
“It’s the perfect chunky knit!” another reviewer commented. “It feels soft and gentle on my skin, it’s comfortable, the style is gorgeous, and the best part of all — it keeps me warm and cozy!”
Available in 27 prints and colors — including solid hues, leopard print, and plaid — the Zesica turtleneck sweater is the perfect addition to any cold-weather wardrobe this season. And since it’s just $36, we wouldn’t blame you for gifting this to everyone on your holiday shopping list, either.
Scroll down to shop the adorable sweater in a few of our favorite colors and patterns now.
