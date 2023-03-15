Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Breaks His Silence to Defend the Actress: 'Real Love Not Fake Industry Love'

"We are forever!" Law Roach said of his unbreakable bond with Zendaya amid rumors they're feuding

By
Published on March 15, 2023 09:50 PM
Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
Law Roach and Zendaya. Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Law Roach is defending Zendaya's honor.

On Wednesday, the longtime stylist and image architect, 44, made it clear the bond between him and the Euphoria actress is still going strong. Fans speculated that there were issues between the two after a video of them went viral.

In the clip captured earlier this month, Zendaya, 26, walks into the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week — dressed in a show-stopping tiger-printed look from the label styled by Roach — and sits in the last seat on the front row. Roach then walks in and stands in front of her. Zendaya points to a seat behind her, appearing to gesture for him to sit in the second row.

The fashion icon is now responding to rumors that the two have had a falling out because of the moment.

"So y'all really think I'm breaking up with Z….. we are forever!" he began in a series of pointed tweets. "She's my little sister and it's real love not the fake industry love."

He ended with a GIF from The Color Purple movie that shows sisters Sofia and Celie promising one another, "Me & u must neva part"

"Literally me and Zendaya...," added Roach.

law roach's tweets
twitter

His clarification comes a day after he revealed that he is retiring and leaving the fashion industry over "politics" and "lies."

Roach, who has also worked with stars like Kerry Washington, Hailee Steinfeld, Hunter Schafer, Megan Thee Stallion and Issa Rae, took to Instagram on Tuesday to make his retirement announcement.

"My Cup is empty," Roach wrote alongside an image of the word "Retired."

RELATED VIDEO: Zendaya Brings Old Hollywood Glam to the SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet in Dramatic Pink Gown

"Thank you to everyone who've supported me and my career over the years," he continued. "Every person that trusted me with their image, I'm so grateful for you all."

Roach then explained that his decision wasn't about fashion itself but the politics of the business. "If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it's not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I'm out," he said.

Roach didn't cite specifically the "false narratives" or "lies" that he's faced, but many fans on Twitter and TikTok referenced the video from the fashion show.

Many of Roach's clients made waves on the 2023 Oscars red carpet and Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty. Hunter Schafer's single feather top — a freshly debuted Ann Demeulemeester look —and Megan Thee Stallion's triumphant return to the red carpet in a gorgeous Bach Mai strapless gown are just two of the head-turning looks he curated for Hollywood's biggest night.

