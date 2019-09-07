Zendaya Wore the Same Designer Suit as Michael B. Jordan: ‘Who You Got?’ Her Stylist Says

Seeing double!

While attending the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party in New York City on Friday, Zendaya wore the same suit that actor Michael B. Jordan had worn to the Vanity Fair Oscars party just months earlier in February.

The Euphoria actress, 23, paired the textured, all-grey Berluti suit and tie with smoky black eye makeup, and wore her flowing curly hair down to one side.

Zendaya’s stylist of eight years and “image architect” Law Roach, pointed out the parallel looks on social media on Saturday.

“Who you got Z or B????” he wrote on Instagram alongside a side-by-side photo of the two stars.

Zendaya — who landed a spot on PEOPLE’s 2019 Best Dressed List — is known for her bold fashion choices, wearing everything from structured pantsuits to a glamorous Cinderella-inspired ballgown at the 2019 Met Gala.

“When it comes to fashion, there’s nothing that Zendaya won’t try,” Roach recently told PEOPLE. “After working with her for eight years, she keeps it new and fresh and exciting every single time.”

When deciding upon the overarching vibe they want to go for with a look, Roach said his process with Zendaya is “very emotional.”

“It’s what feels right or what feels best at that moment,” he shared, adding that the actress allows him to “lead the way to bring her to new designers or items she hasn’t worn before.”

“We have a really dynamic relationship. She’s definitely my fashion soulmate,” Roach told PEOPLE.

“Everything that she walks out of the house she loves, so no matter what the critics say, she loves it,” Roach added. “And that’s the most important thing, and that all comes from confidence.”

It’s been a busy year for Zendaya, who starred in this summer’s Spider-Man: Far from Home and earned critical praise for her role in HBO’s Euphoria, which was recently renewed for a second season.