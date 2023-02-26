Zendaya Wears Vintage Versace and Prada Ensembles to 2023 NAACP Image Awards — See the Looks!

Zendaya brought the heat to the 2023 NAACP Image Awards over the weekend, where she wore two different looks!

For her first outfit at the event, the 26-year-old actress rocked a lime green and black Versace gown on the red carpet — an ensemble she later revealed on her Instagram Story was inspired by Shego from the Disney Channel classic Kim Possible.

The dress, which was previously part of the iconic brand's spring/summer 2002 collection, featured a short train and slit, and was complimented by the star's bob haircut and a shiny diamond bracelet.

Zendaya wears vintage Versace at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Later during the ceremony, where Zendaya presented the award for outstanding motion picture, she stepped out in a second look — a reworked Prada SS1993 ensemble composed of a bralette with star cutouts and a full-length skirt with similar-style cutouts around her waist.

Though the second look wasn't inspired by a cartoon character, Zendaya posted a throwback clip on her Instagram Story of a model rocking the look on the runway before her.

The actress later posted clips of both looks on her Instagram feed, including one of the Versace look, where a photographer can be heard telling Zendaya that she is "serving."

"'SERVING SERVING SERVING' whoever you are, thank you," Zendaya wrote. "You made my night lol."

Bennett Raglin/Getty for BET

Zendaya is no stranger to rocking vintage looks on the red carpet. At the TIME 100 Gala last June, the star opted for an archival Bob Mackie gown from the Fall 1998 collection.

The look, which was styled by image architect Law Roach, featured blue, turquoise and black color-blocking on the dress with a deep-v neckline. She chose a Bulgari High Jewelry necklace with more than 49 carats of diamonds and three diamond rings set in platinum as accessories.

Roach gave a behind-the-scenes look at Zendaya's fitting on Instagram while showing gratitude for Mackie after she stepped out.

"I'm so obsessed with this fitting photo! Vintage and Archival dressing isn't a trend for me it's what lead me to this career and will always be my first choice when possible," he captioned a photo. "I'm so grateful that I have been granted rare access to some of the most amazing archives. This @bobmackie is one of the most special! Thank you Mr Mackie for trusting me I'm so honored you even know my name."