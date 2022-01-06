Zendaya Wears Vintage Valentino Gown Modeled by Linda Evangelista in 1992 to Euphoria Premiere

The archival black-and-white dress made its debut on the runway during Valentino's Spring/Summer 1992 show

Zendaya put her own twist on a vintage Valentino gown at the virtual red carpet premiere of Euphoria's second season.

The actress, 25, and her longtime fashion architect Law Roach plucked a black-and-white, vertically striped Valentino gown from the 1992 collection straight from the Valentino archives to celebrate the special occasion. The design first made its debut on the catwalk, modeled by supermodel icon Linda Evangelista, during then Italian fashion house's Spring/Summer show.

When a red-headed Evangelista first wore the dress, the label's founder Valentino Garavani completed the color-blocked look with a chunky black-and-white cuff bracelet and matching, circular striped drop earrings.

Zendaya went for a more minimal approach for her moment in the design, three decades after it was first worn. The actress added a touch of sparkle with Bulgari Serpenti Viper diamond drop earrings, plus a yellow diamond Bulgari ring with a center stone weighing in at more than eight carats.

Zendaya attends HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

This isn't the only time Zendaya's rocked a design worn by another famous woman before her. At the 2021 BET Awards in June, the star made a "Bey-utiful" entrance in a lengthened version of the Versace dress Beyoncé wore for her iconic 2003 BET Awards performance of "Crazy in Love."

Beyoncé, just 22 at the time, famously wore a mini version of the spring/summer 2003 Versace runway fave to hit the stage with then-boyfriend JAY-Z. Zendaya's stylist Law Roach posted a slow-motion video of the starlet in the gown, captioning it, "get you a stylist with a ARCHIVE!!!!"

Zendaya, who landed a spot on PEOPLE's 2021 Style Issue, has been pushing the boundaries with fashion throughout the past year. "She's a woman now so we've been doing a little more skin and sexy," Roach told PEOPLE. "We like to create aspirational looks that people will talk about for a while."