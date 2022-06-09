Zendaya Goes Vintage at TIME 100 Gala in Gorgeous Bob Mackie Gown

Last month, the Euphoria star was named one of TIME 100's Most Influential People of 2022

Zendaya just pulled a sustainable style move on the red carpet.

On Wednesday, the Euphoria star attended the TIME 100 Gala, looking elegant in an archival Bob Mackie gown from the Fall 1998 collection. Styled by image architect Law Roach, the dress featured blue, turquoise and black color-blocking and a deep-v constructed neckline. She didn't skip out on the luxury for her accessories either.

She accessories the look with a sparkling Bulgari High Jewelry necklace with more than 49 carats of diamonds and three diamond rings set in platinum.

For beauty, she complemented the dress with turquoise shimmery eyeshadow and a natural glossy lip. He hair was sleek in a center-parted blowout.

Zendaya attends the 2022 TIME100 Gala on June 08, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Mackie shared more details about the gown with an Instagram post featuring the Spider-Man star posing on the red carpet.

"@luxurylaw was given rare access to the Bob Mackie archives, to dress @zendaya for the #Time100 Gala. Zendaya wears a vintage teal and turquoise silk faille, emerald velvet strapless couture ball gown, from the Fall 1998 collection.," he captioned the post.

Roach also gave a behind-the-scenes look at Zendaya's fitting while showing gratitude for Mackie in his own Instagram post.

"I'm so obsessed with this fitting photo! Vintage and Archival dressing isn't a trend for me it's what lead me to this career and will always be my first choice when possible," he wrote under the photo. "I'm so grateful that I have been granted rare access to some of the most amazing archives. This @bobmackie is one of the most special! Thank you Mr Mackie for trusting me I'm so honored you even know my name."

Last month, Zendaya, 25, was listed as one of Time 100's Most Influential People of 2022 for her acclaimed performances across many genres. Other Most Influential honorees including Amanda Seyfried, Simu Liu, Andrew Garfield and Miranda Lambert attended the event.

"She is timeless, and she can do it all," Canadian film director Denis Villeneuve said of the talent in a piece featured the magazine's issue. (He directed the 2021 sci-fi film Dune, which Zendaya starred in alongside Timothée Chalamet).

He continued: "But Zendaya is much more than that. She is an autonomous creative force herself. A cultural icon in the making. A person driven by pure inspiration, empathy, and respect for her craft, who uses authenticity as a new superpower."

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals Credit: Getty

Zendaya's influence and reach also extends to her fashion choices.

Roach and Zendaya are a powerhouse duo when it comes to the her style and have been serving up show-stopping looks over the past decade.

"When it comes to fashion, there's nothing that Zendaya won't try," he told PEOPLE on the actress's style mindset. "After working with her for eight years, she keeps it new and fresh and exciting every single time."

zendaya Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The two's "dynamic relationship" (Roach once referred to Zendaya as his "fashion soulmate") can be seen through the star's memorable red carpet moments.