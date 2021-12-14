Zendaya Exudes Sexy Spidey Style in Cobweb-Covered Gown and Mask at Spider-Man Premiere

Zendaya brought some on-theme spidey style to the red carpet premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Never afraid to "go there" when it comes to crafting a red carpet look with the help of "image architect" Law Roach, Zendaya continued her streak of style excellence as she celebrated the Spider-Man movie alongside the cast.

The actress, 25, committed to the theme of the evening with her custom, plunging Valentino Haute Couture gown embroidered with a spider web motif. She completed the cobweb-covered dress with a matching spider-shaped mask also designed by the Italian fashion house.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 13: Zendaya, at tSony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 Credit: Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Zendaya added a little bit of sparkle to her look with pear-shaped diamond drop earrings and rings by Bulgari, plus black crystal Christian Louboutin pumps.

tom holland and zendaya Credit: steve cohn/ shutterstock

The actress took a moment to snap a few photos with costar Tom Holland on the red carpet, too. The actor, who is also styled by Roach, went for a classic look in a custom Prada silk gabardine suit with a white poplin shirt and black re-nylon tie.

This isn't the first time that Zendaya's paid homage to the film she stars in ahead of its release. Just last month, the star made a subtle reference to a famous Spider-Man villain while wearing an open-back design at the Ballon d'Or photo call in Paris.

The black Roberto Cavalli floor-length dress featured a classic boat neckline and elbow-length sleeves. But the real showstopper was the back — which showcased an intricate, golden piece of art that covered the Euphoria star's spine.

zendaya Credit: Aurelien Meunier/Getty

Diehard Spider-Man fans were quick to call out the dress' resemblance to Dr. Otto Octavius — the scientist-turned-villain who has four metal, mechanical arms attached to the back of his body, in which veteran actor Alfred Molina will reprise his role.

Zendaya confirmed the observation on her Instagram Story, writing, "We love a reference," above a side-by-side shot of her and Doc Ock.

Earlier this fall, Zendaya made fashion history as the youngest recipient ever of the highly coveted Fashion Icon award at the 2021 CFDA Awards.

2021 CFDA Fashion Awards Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The Council for Fashion Designers of America explained on Instagram at the time that Zendaya's "journey to Fashion Icon superstar happened at supersonic speed."