Zendaya Appears to Wear Boyfriend Tom Holland's Initials on Gold Ring in Manicure Video

Zendaya might just have Tom Holland wrapped around her finger.

The Golden Globe winner, 26, was spotted wearing a gold ring on her right index finger that appears to be engraved with her boyfriend's initials. Her nail artist Marina Dobyk posted a close-up video of Zendaya's glossy bubblegum pink manicure on Monday, which included the ring, sparking speculation.

Although the script initials appear to be "TH" for the Uncharted star's name, others on social media argued that it looks like "ZH," a combination of her first and his last initial.

A source previously told PEOPLE that she and Holland, 26, "started seeing each other" while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, their first movie together in the Marvel trilogy.

"They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another," the insider said at the time.

The pair made their relationship Instagram official in September 2021 with a behind-the-scenes photo in which Holland calls her "My MJ" as part of a birthday tribute.

Holland told GQ that November that "one of the downsides" of being famous and in a relationship is that "privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."

Zendaya added that having strangers know details about her private life is "confusing and invasive," telling the outlet: "The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own."

"I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other," she added.