Zendaya Appears to Wear Boyfriend Tom Holland's Initials on Gold Ring in Manicure Video

After her nail artist posted a video of her latest manicure, Zendaya's fans speculated her ring's engraving might read "ZH," a combination of hers and Holland's initials

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023 09:48 PM
Tom Holland and Zendaya attend Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Zendaya might just have Tom Holland wrapped around her finger.

The Golden Globe winner, 26, was spotted wearing a gold ring on her right index finger that appears to be engraved with her boyfriend's initials. Her nail artist Marina Dobyk posted a close-up video of Zendaya's glossy bubblegum pink manicure on Monday, which included the ring, sparking speculation.

Although the script initials appear to be "TH" for the Uncharted star's name, others on social media argued that it looks like "ZH," a combination of her first and his last initial.

A source previously told PEOPLE that she and Holland, 26, "started seeing each other" while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, their first movie together in the Marvel trilogy.

"They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another," the insider said at the time.

The pair made their relationship Instagram official in September 2021 with a behind-the-scenes photo in which Holland calls her "My MJ" as part of a birthday tribute.

Holland told GQ that November that "one of the downsides" of being famous and in a relationship is that "privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."

Zendaya added that having strangers know details about her private life is "confusing and invasive," telling the outlet: "The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own."

RELATED VIDEO: Zendaya & Tom Holland | Celebrity Astrology Investigation

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other," she added.

Related Articles
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kate Bosworth Teases Possible Engagement to Justin Long with 'Most Important Manicure' and 'New Bling'
Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
Law Roach on What Really Went Down During Front Row Kerfuffle with Zendaya at Louis Vuitton Show
RAC and Ireland Baldwin
Who Is Ireland Baldwin's Boyfriend? All About RAC
michael b. jordan
Michael B. Jordan's Dating History
Zendaya celebrates her 26th birthday with boyfriend Tom Holland for a fancy dinner at MAMO.
Zendaya and Tom Holland Celebrate Actress' 26th Birthday in New York City
Tyga (L) and Kylie Jenner attend the Alexander Wang Spring 2016 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Pier 94 on September 12, 2015 in New York City
Kylie Jenner and Tyga's Relationship: A Look Back
Zendaya Wishes Boyfriend Tom Holland Happy Birthday with Cuddly Photo: He 'Makes Me the Happiest'
Zendaya Wishes Boyfriend Tom Holland Happy Birthday with Cuddly Photo: He 'Makes Me the Happiest'
zendaya, tom holland
Zendaya and Tom Holland's Relationship Timeline
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Baldwin Bieber Nails: Her Best Mani Looks of All Time
09/02/2022 EXCLUSIVE: Zendaya and Tom Holland step out holding hands in New York City. The rare spotting comes a day after the American actress celebrated her 26th birthday. The couple strolled the streets of Lower Manhattan while keeping close. Also spotted along for the stroll was Zendaya's mom. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Zendaya and Tom Holland Hold Hands After Grabbing Coffee in New York City
Tom Holland and Zendaya Hold Hands while Touring the Louvre in Paris
Tom Holland and Zendaya Enjoy Date Together at Louvre Museum in Paris
Azsïa Jayy
Zendaya and Tom Holland Spotted Having Dinner at Melba Wilson's Restaurant in Harlem
*EXCLUSIVE* - Zendaya and Tom Holland are spotted after lunch with his brother Harry in Manhattan
Tom Holland and Zendaya Pick Up to-Go Meal in New York City
Zendaya
Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years
spider-man-hookups-zendaya-tom-4.jpg
Zendaya and Tom Holland's Romance 'Really Built on Close Friendship,' Says Celeb Astrologer
Taika Waititi Reveals New 'R' Tattoo on His Hand, Jokes It's for 'Rugby'
Taika Waititi Reveals New 'R' Tattoo on His Hand Following Secret Wedding to Rita Ora