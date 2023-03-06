Zendaya Wears Head-to-Toe Animal Print — Including Teeny-Tiny Shorts! — to the Louis Vuitton Show

The Euphoria star slayed on the front row while at Paris Fashion Week

By
Published on March 6, 2023 03:03 PM
Louis Vuitton : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024
Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Zendaya just made a wild surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week!

The Euphoria star, 26, took in the Louis Vuitton show on Monday from the front row, while wearing a daring tiger-print ensemble of short shorts, knee-high boots, and an open blazer that revealed a black bralette.

The Emmy-winning actress, who debuted a shorter bob hairstyle in December, paired her look with layered necklaces and one of the brand's signature top-handle monogrammed bags.

According to Vogue, the outing — which she made with longtime image architect Law Roach — marked the star's first front-row sighting since October, when she attended Valentino's spring 2023 show.

Despite wintry temps that didn't make it out of the 40s, Zendaya's presence made a sizzling impression at the show featuring designer Nicolas Ghesquière's latest looks — artfully set against the backdrop of Paris's famed Musée d'Orsay.

Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024
Best Image / BACKGRID

The actress also posed with Pharrell Williams, who was named as the new men's creative director for the fashion house — succeeding Virgil Abloh — last month.

For the star, there's virtually nothing she "won't try," Roach told PEOPLE in 2021.

"She's fearless," he said. "She has this really beautiful talent of going on the carpet and evoking whatever story we created in the background."

Roach continued at the time, "Her looks are so unexpected and she's constantly evolving. She's really talented in that way. There's no one thing that defines Zendaya."

