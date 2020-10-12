"Fashion has always truly lived in my heart ever since I was very, very young," Zendaya said during the 2020 Green Carpet Fashion Awards

Zendaya Wears Beaded Vintage Versace Dress from 1996 — the Same Year She Was Born

Zendaya just threw it back in a big way to celebrate her latest accolade.

The 24-year-old actress donned a silk dress with a beaded bodice from Versace's Fall 1996 collection —released the same year she was born! — in honor of the virtual 2020 Green Carpet Fashion Awards on Saturday.

Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya wore gold dangling earrings and her hair in loose waves down her back, finishing the look with a dark headband.

"I think she's the prettiest girl in the world ... @zendaya for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards wearing @bulgari and Archive @versace from Fall 1996 collection ... the same year she was born!!!" Roach captioned a video of her look.

"@zendaya chose an archive design from the #VersaceFW96 collection for the virtual Green Carpet Awards ceremony," read the caption alongside a photo of Zendaya in the dress on Versace's Instagram feed. "The actress received the Visionary Award and picked a beaded silk dress from the year of her birth."

While accepting the Visionary Award, Zendaya touched on her lifelong love of fashion and said receiving the award was "an incredible honor" that "means the world" to her.

"Fashion has always truly lived in my heart ever since I was very, very young," she continued. "I love clothes and I think it's so much more than just clothes. I think it's an art, it's emotion, it's feeling — and to me, through clothes, I've been able to find myself and be more confident in myself as a young woman growing into my womanhood."

"And also, throughout my career, I've had the privilege of being able to showcase other and different types of beauties through the work that I get to do," said The Greatest Showman actress. "And being in more positions of power, more creative positions."

"And I hope to continue to able to do that until this industry really does reflect the beauty that I get to see every day. So thank you so much," she added. "I'm so excited for the future of this industry and all the beautiful things that we have yet still to accomplish."

From her glam outfit changes on her historic Emmy-winning night to casual looks on social media, Zendaya has given fans no shortage of fashion-forward moments.

The post, which had no caption, has since garnered more than 12 million likes and over 100,000 comments, including several from fellow actors.