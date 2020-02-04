The $60 Sneakers Zendaya Wore to Hang Out with Jacob Elordi Are Almost As Cute as, Well, Jacob Elordi

Image zoom Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM/SplashNews.com

Stirring up a buzz about whether or not the two “best friends” may be a little bit more than that, Zendaya and her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi stepped out earlier this week to enjoy what appeared to be an ideal winter day date complete with matcha, book shopping, selfies, and a stroll through downtown New York. Regardless of their relationship status, one thing’s for sure: Zendaya gave us serious outfit inspo for keeping warm while looking cool as ever — especially when it came to her sneakers.

The duo stopped by N.Y.C. landmark bookstore The Strand and grabbed iced drinks at Cha Cha Matcha, wearing ideal cute-comfy day date attire. Zendaya wore a long camel coat over a button-down blouse and pinstripe pants, then contrasted the polished vibe a pair of laid-back checkerboard Vans Old Skool sneakers.

From skate parks to celebrities, the SoCal brand has established itself as a must-have among some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Blake Lively was recently spotted in a pair of high-top leather Vans, and Hailey Bieber has been wearing her Old Skools on repeat. Zendaya’s sneaker of choice features the brand’s iconic black-and-white checkerboard design; the instantly recognizable style adds a bit of edge to any outfit without sacrificing comfort.

Even if the best friends and costars want to keep us in the dark on their official relationship status, we think it’s perfectly clear that you can (and should!) head to Zappos to get the Zendaya-approved sneakers for $60 — and check out its entire storefront of Vans while you’re there.

