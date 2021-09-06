Zendaya Treated Herself to a Bulgari Yellow Diamond Ring: 'I Do Get a Little Employee Discount'

The Bulgari brand ambassador splurged on a special yellow diamond ring that she wants to save for her future grandchildren

Zendaya in the October issue of British Vogue



Working with one of the most luxurious jewelry houses comes with its perks and Zendaya knows it first-hand.

The Euphoria actress, who became a Bulgari brand ambassador in February 2020, is lucky enough to borrow some of the Italian jeweler's most coveted gemstones for her red carpet appearances. And she fell in love with one piece so much, that Zendaya decided to invest in a yellow diamond ring from the brand that she could call her own.

"This is my splurge, my treat-myself," the actress said of the sparkler worn during her British Vogue cover story interview. "I do get a little employee discount," she added with a laugh. "It feels like it's gonna be an heirloom, like one day I can give it to my grandchildren."

Zendaya in the October issue of British Vogue

Zendaya didn't specify if she's ever worn this particular Bulgari accessory on the red carpet yet. But the star has sported one yellow diamond ring from the brand a few times this year. At the 2021 Oscars and the 78th Annual Venice Film Festival, Zendaya wore the same Bulgari high jewelry ring with one 21.14-carat intense yellow diamond with two trapeze diamonds on the side.

In her cover story, Zendaya also opened up about working with her longtime stylist and image architect, Law Roach, on refining her style. "Zendaya is a woman now. We've been together so long. I've been able to teach her the history of certain looks," Roach told British Vogue.

Roach entrusted Zendaya to model a special dress from his own fashion archive at the 2021 BET Awards: a lengthened version of the Versace dress Beyoncé wore for her iconic 2003 BET Awards performance of "Crazy in Love." Now, Zendaya and Roach are working together to compile her own archive of vintage designs.

"I want to reuse my clothes," she told British Vogue. "I want to be able to wear that dress again when I'm 40 and be like, 'This old thing?' Really finding good vintage pieces that I want to invest my money in."

Whether she's dressed in a structured pantsuit or a whimsical ball gown, Zendaya ultimately always uses fashion as a way to express her confidence. "Everything that she walks out of the house she loves, so no matter what the critics say, she loves it," Roach previously told PEOPLE. "And that's the most important thing, and that all comes from confidence."