Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet Declare Vests Are in for Spring — See Their Coordinating Looks at CinemaCon

These two just don't miss

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 26, 2023 11:24 AM
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya attend the State of the Industry and Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Vests are a spring staple — just ask Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

The Dune duo made an appearance on Tuesday at CinemaCon 2023 in vest-centric looks that were both complementary and polar opposites while promoting the sequel to their sandy, dystopian thriller, Dune 2.

While at the cinema-focused convention, Zendaya, fresh off the announcement that she is Louis Vuitton's latest brand ambassador, posed for the cameras in a look from the brand's fall 2023 runway collection and did nothing but "eat them up" in the ensemble as Chalamet exclaimed from the sidelines.

Zendaya CinemaCon Day 2 - Warner Bros. The Big Picture Show
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The look was a brown-scale business-meets-pleasure design that consisted of a beige waistcoat vest paired with oversized darker-brown dress pants that were rolled up at the ends to reveal bright white pointy-toed heels. The real show-stopper of the outfit, though, was that the vest was backless, which Zendaya showed off with her signature pose-while-strutting and smizing for the camera.

She finished her outfit with large gold hoop earrings, a layer of matching bangles, light pink nails, and soft glam makeup to keep the highlight on the Louis Vuitton look.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On the other hand, Chalamet opted for a biker-chic rendition of a vest when standing next to his costar for photos.

The Call Me by Your Name actor wore an all-leather Helmut Lang 'fit that saw him sporting a slip-on leather vest with pocket detailing in the center, which he layered over a plain white tee and skinny leather motorcycle pants that were complete with built-in knee pads — finishing his moto-inspired outfit with pointy-toed black leather boots and his signature curly hair.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya attend the State of the Industry and Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

While the duo was at the Dune presentation, they gave audiences a sneak peek at Chalamet's character finally riding one of the desert planet Arrakis' giant sandworms and teased Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan in the upcoming sequel.

The panel was also filled with jokes as director Denis Villeneuve said, "Timmy came back [to the Dune set] with a lot more knowledge about chocolate," due to his filming of the upcoming prequel of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wonka, where he plays the iconic chocolate-maker.

Related Articles
Melissa McCarthy PEOPLE BEAUTIES
Melissa McCarthy Recalls Sunbathing with Baby Oil on a Car: 'We Weren't Sophisticated' (Exclusive)
Hugh Grant attends the "Dungeons And Dragons" Premiere ; Wonka
Hugh Grant Plays an Oompa Loompa in New 'Wonka' Movie: 'It Was a Trip,' Says Star Timothée Chalamet
https://www.instagram.com/p/CreQeSNOTfS/ Verified SKIMS Swim + @Jessicasimpsonstyle Shoes = Neon Energy 6h
Jessica Simpson Gives 'Neon Energy' in Sexy SKIMS Swim Two-Piece
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Chops Off Her Locks — and Gets Bangs: 'Itching for a Hair Change'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Ryan Gosling (L) and Margot Robbie pose for photos as they promote the upcoming film "Barbie" at the State of the Industry and Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Are Totally Barbie and Ken in Matching Pink Looks at CinemaCon
Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya CinemaCon
Timothée Chalamet Teases 'Wonka' Plus 'Dune: Part 2' with Zendaya at CinemaCon 2023
Honey Boo Boo prom
'Honey Boo Boo' 's Alana Thompson Channels Her Pageant Past with Pink Prom Dress: See the Photos 
CinemaCon 2023 Opening Night - Sony Pictures Entertainment Photocall
Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out in Head-to-Toe Versace (Right Off the Runway!) for Rare Red Carpet Appearance
salma hayek instagram
Salma Hayek Is Feeling 'Renewed' in Teeny-Tiny Yellow Bikini: See the Pics!
pamela anderson
20 Celebrities On the Joys of Getting Older 
Madonna Takes a ‘Trip Down Memory Lane’ to Revisit Her Most Iconic Cone Bras in Her Wardrobe Archive
Madonna Shows Off the Iconic Cone Bras in Her Wardrobe Archive: 'Trip Down Memory Lane'
Women’s Health May/June issue, featuring Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow Poses Nude on the Cover of 'Women's Health' to Show the Beauty of Her Vitiligo: 'Inspiration'
simone biles
Simone Biles Proves She's Unbothered About Haters Commenting on Her Wedding-Day Hairstyle: 'IDC'
Molly Sims, YSE Beauty products
Molly Sims Launches Yse Beauty and Gets Candid About Skin Setbacks That Inspired Her Brand (Exclusive)
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals
Zendaya's Met Gala Looks Through the Years
miley cyrus hair changes
Miley Cyrus Is Switching Up Her Hair for Spring — See Her New Darker 'Do