Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet Declare Vests Are in for Spring — See Their Coordinating Looks at CinemaCon

Vests are a spring staple — just ask Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

The Dune duo made an appearance on Tuesday at CinemaCon 2023 in vest-centric looks that were both complementary and polar opposites while promoting the sequel to their sandy, dystopian thriller, Dune 2.

While at the cinema-focused convention, Zendaya, fresh off the announcement that she is Louis Vuitton's latest brand ambassador, posed for the cameras in a look from the brand's fall 2023 runway collection and did nothing but "eat them up" in the ensemble as Chalamet exclaimed from the sidelines.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The look was a brown-scale business-meets-pleasure design that consisted of a beige waistcoat vest paired with oversized darker-brown dress pants that were rolled up at the ends to reveal bright white pointy-toed heels. The real show-stopper of the outfit, though, was that the vest was backless, which Zendaya showed off with her signature pose-while-strutting and smizing for the camera.

She finished her outfit with large gold hoop earrings, a layer of matching bangles, light pink nails, and soft glam makeup to keep the highlight on the Louis Vuitton look.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On the other hand, Chalamet opted for a biker-chic rendition of a vest when standing next to his costar for photos.

The Call Me by Your Name actor wore an all-leather Helmut Lang 'fit that saw him sporting a slip-on leather vest with pocket detailing in the center, which he layered over a plain white tee and skinny leather motorcycle pants that were complete with built-in knee pads — finishing his moto-inspired outfit with pointy-toed black leather boots and his signature curly hair.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

While the duo was at the Dune presentation, they gave audiences a sneak peek at Chalamet's character finally riding one of the desert planet Arrakis' giant sandworms and teased Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan in the upcoming sequel.

The panel was also filled with jokes as director Denis Villeneuve said, "Timmy came back [to the Dune set] with a lot more knowledge about chocolate," due to his filming of the upcoming prequel of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wonka, where he plays the iconic chocolate-maker.