Zendaya Says She Once Wore Million-Dollar Earrings She Thought Were Fake

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Vogue’s 73 Questions series is known for getting celebrities to open up about themselves while giving a tour of their gorgeous homes and the latest A-lister to get candid? The star of the new HBO show Euphoria, Zendaya.

The video opens with the 22-year-old actress casually plucking lemons straight from the backyard of her beautiful California home joking, “I’m making lemonade, you want some?”

After explaining that her name comes from a word that means “to give thanks” and talking about the close relationship she has with her mom, the Tommy Hilfiger ambassador answered a few questions about her effortlessly cool style.

We know Zendaya loves an edgy stiletto on the red carpet, but she said her classic Converse sneakers are the most-worn item in her closet. And her day-to-day uniform? “Probably just black slacks and a white tee.”

When asked what the most lux thing she’s ever worn is, she admitted to donning some very expensive jewelry — but didn’t actually know it at the time.

Zendaya stunned in a white fringe earlier this month. RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“I went to a premiere and I had these big, beautiful earrings. I thought they were fake to be honest with you. There was this article that came out the next day that [said] ‘Zendaya Wears Millions-Dollar Earrings’.”

Zendaya blamed longtime stylist and self-proclaimed “image architect” Law Roach (who she calls “the most stylish person alive”) for the lavish fashion moment.

“I was like, ‘Law, did you put me in million dollar earrings last night?’ He was like, ‘Mmm, probably.’ So, long story short, they’re not mine. I gave them back. It will probably never happen again because it was so stressful,” she said.

Zendaya, who often does her own makeup for major Hollywood events, also revealed her beauty philosophy.

“There are no rules,” she said. “I’ve had so many makeup artists in my past that I just kind of took all the good things from each of them and learned how to do it myself.”

But the Spider-man: Homecoming star was adamant about one thing: makeup removal, “Take your makeup off before you go to bed. I’m serious! Even if you’re tired, do it.”