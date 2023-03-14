Law Roach, Zendaya's Image Architect and Top Stylist, Announces Retirement Over 'Politics' and 'Lies'

Law Roach, self-described "image architect" and one of the most successful, sought-after stylists working in Hollywood, has abruptly announced his retirement on Instagram.

The 44-year-old fashion industry tastemaker, who works with A-list stars including Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Hailee Steinfeld, Hunter Schafer, Megan Thee Stallion and Issa Rae, took to Instagram on Tuesday to make his retirement announcement.

"My Cup is empty," Roach wrote alongside an image of the word "Retired."

"Thank you to everyone who've supported me and my career over the years," he continued. "Every person that trusted me with their image, I'm so grateful for you all."

Roach then explained that his decision wasn't about fashion itself but the politics of the business. "If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it's not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I'm out," he said.

A rep for Roach did not reply to PEOPLE's request for further comment.

His followers were shocked and heartbroken over the news.

"You're breaking hearts out here. You're the best in the business please reconsider. There's only one you and we need your vision," one fan wrote. "You're exactly what the fashion world need. You're not a stylist, you're THE stylist. Your impact and important is immeasurable," wrote another.

Roach didn't cite specifically the "false narratives" or "lies" that he's faced, but many fans on Twitter and TikTok referenced a video from Louis Vuitton fashion show during Paris Fashion Week he attended with Zendaya. In the clip, Zendaya — dressed in a show-stopping tiger-printed look from the label styled by Roach — is seen being at in the front row as Roach follows behind her.

With the Euphoria star actress taking the last seat, Roach is left looking for a spot, some pointing out that he seemed disheartened.

Many of Roach's clients made waves on the 2023 Oscars red carpet and Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty. Hunter Schafer's single feather top — a freshly debuted Ann Demeulemeester look —and Megan Thee Stallion's triumphant return to the red carpet in a gorgeous Bach Mai strapless gown are just two of the head-turning looks he curated for Hollywood's biggest night.

Washington accompanied Roach to the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards and she walked hand-in-hand with her friend, stylist and acclaimed image architect who received the inaugural Stylist Award at the event.

"Bowing down. Tonight we're honoring royalty, the queen herself @luxurylaw. #CFDAAwards," Washington captioned the post.

The actress also praised Roach for his work in a separate Instagram carousel, writing, "Congratulations to my dear friend @luxurylaw for winning the FIRST EVER CFDA Stylist award! You have dedicated your life to helping others shine, it was an honor to turn that light on YOU and the magic that you bring into the world! Love you! #CFDAAwards."