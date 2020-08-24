Zendaya Says She'll 'Pull a Look' and 'Walk Her Living Room Carpet' for the Virtual Emmy Awards
The Emmy Award show's executive producers and host Jimmy Kimmel sent out a letter informing nominees that the event will be virtual due to the pandemic and explained that this year's dress code is not its standard black tie affair
Zendaya isn’t going to let the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic stop her from serving looks this awards season.
The 23-year-old actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, where she opened up about receiving her first-ever Emmy nomination for the HBO hit drama Euphoria and told guest host Ben Platt she still wants to “pull a look” for the virtual award show.
“I do want to dress up. I still want to have the experience,” Zendaya — who's up against Laura Linney, Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category — said. “It’ll be probably just my family over here, but I definitely want to pull a look and maybe just walk my living room carpet.”
In July, Variety reported that the award show's executive producers and host Jimmy Kimmel sent out a letter informing nominees that the highly anticipated event will be virtual due to the pandemic and explained that this year's dress code is not its standard black tie affair.
"Our informal theme for the night is 'come as you are, but make an effort,'" the statement read. "If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed! We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort – where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc."
And we can't wait to see how Zendaya, queen of the red carpet, interprets this open-ended dress code!
Last year, The Greatest Showman star arrived at the Emmys just minutes before the show was set to start — and proved good things are worth waiting for.
She stepped out of her limo with fiery red hair an emerald green gown that left many comparing her to the D.C. Comics character Poison Ivy and had the internet going nuts.
The actress, who landed a spot on PEOPLE’s 2019 Best Dressed List, wore a custom Vera Wang one shoulder, emerald gown featuring a sheer bodice with a sweetheart neckline and hip-high slit up one side. Matching green Brian Atwood pumps, plus diamond and emerald drop earrings and a cuff bracelet, completed her show-stopping ensemble.
“When it comes to fashion, there’s nothing that Zendaya won’t try,” the star’s “image architect” stylist Law Roach told PEOPLE. “After working with her for eight years, she keeps it new and fresh and exciting every single time.”