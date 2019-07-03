Even when she’s Far from Home, Zendaya knows how to turn heads.

The 22-year-old actress and recently announced face of the Lancôme Idôle fragrance looked stunning on Wednesday as she attended the launch of the new scent in Paris, wearing a pink gown featuring a thigh-high slit, plunging neckline, pleated skirt and intricate gold bead work along the bodice.

Finishing the glam look in sparkling diamond drop earrings and rings by Chopard plus strappy gold heels, with her hair hanging down her back in shining waves, Zendaya smiled for photos as she held a bottle of the blush fragrance in her hands.

“I am thrilled to be the face of this new Lancôme fragrance,” the star said in a statement. “Idôle is a perfume that has meaning. I like the fact that it’s fresh and light. I am very particular about perfumes, and Idôle smells absolutely beautiful and I love it.”

According to Lancôme’s website, the new scent contains notes of “bright citrus, clean rose, spotless jasmine, white musks and vanilla.” Customers will be able to purchase .85 fl. oz. for $59, 1.7 fl. oz. for $96 or 2.5 fl. oz. for $123 online starting Aug. 22, as well as at select retailers.

Image zoom Zendaya at the launch of Lancôme Idôle in Paris Kristy Sparow/Getty

Image zoom Lancôme Idôle Lancôme

Image zoom Zendaya at the launch of Lancôme Idôle in Paris Kristy Sparow/Getty

RELATED: Spider-Man‘s Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal Make Surprise Visit at Children’s Hospital

Zendaya’s appearance in Paris on Tuesday comes on the heels of the Spider-Man: Far from Home premiere, which she attended on June 26 at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

Posing solo and alongside co-stars like Tom Holland, the actress — who reprises her character Michelle “MJ” Jones from Spider-Man: Homecoming — shone in a glittering, color-block Armani dress inspired by the superhero.

The Euphoria star also teased a photo of her new red locks and bold eye makeup on her Instagram Story ahead of the red carpet, writing, “Spidey ready.”

Image zoom Zendaya at the premiere of Spider-Man: Far from Home Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

RELATED VIDEO: Zendaya Sparkles in Black and Red Backless Gown at Spider-Man: Far From Home World Premiere

Despite her put-together and glamorous demeanor (not to mention her flourishing onscreen career), even Zendaya has her admittedly awkward moments on camera.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE Now surrounding her new film’s release alongside Holland, 23, and Samuel L. Jackson, she revealed that she was afraid of doing interviews on camera because her “face freezes.”

“I’m realizing that when I talk. When someone else is talking to me, I’m just like … ” Zendaya said, pulling a frozen (albeit smiley!) expression. “I don’t move!”

Spider-Man: Far from Home is in theaters now.