Zendaya delivered another memorable Oscars fashion moment as she made her way down the carpet

Zendaya Wears Show-Stopping Look (with Over $6 Million Of Diamonds!) to Present at 2021 Oscars

Zendaya made an unforgettable entrance on the red carpet at the 2021 Academy Awards.

The Euphoria actress, 24, who is a presenter at Sunday night's Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles, delivered her signature dose of high fashion with a head-to-toe canary yellow ensemble. Zendaya was striking in her strapless Valentino gown featuring one of the night's biggest trends — a stomach cutout — plus peep-toe Jimmy Choo platforms and a protective face covering (which she removed before taking photos).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Neon Dream," Zendaya's stylist and image architect Law Roach said on Instagram.

The actress amped up the look with over 183 carats of yellow diamond Bulgari jewels from the label's new Magnifica collection, launching later this summer. The jaw-dropping jewels, which rang in at over $6 million, included a brooch and tassel collar necklace, 30-carat yellow diamond ring, a massive emerald-cut diamond ring, and pear-cut yellow diamond drop earrings.

"The Bulgari jewelry takes the look to a whole place that we weren't expecting," Roach tells PEOPLE. "The jewelry is the star of the look. It feels cool, modern, young and really quite beautiful."

Helping the actress get decked out in the most glamorous gowns and diamonds "just reminds me that we're still playing dress up," says Roach, who created a "great partnership" between Zendaya's Oscars dress and jewels.

zendaya Credit: Courtesy Bvlgari

"It's a really glamorous, boho chic look," he says. "She's a fashion girl and after so many looks together, we have this unquestionable trust. We like to have fun with fashion and create looks that people will talk about."

cher, zendaya Credit: Kobal/Shutterstock; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Roach shared more of the inspiration behind Zendaya's look on Instagram by posting a throwback photo of Cher in a similar yellow gown. "Constant inspiration," he said.

Watch People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Hollywood's Biggest Night from 5:30 ET-6:30 ET on People.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or the PeopleTV app.

Last month the actress was celebrated at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards where she was presented with the SeeHer Award. The honor makes the star the fifth recipient of the special honor meant to recognize a woman who embodies the values set by the SeeHer movement, which advocates for accurate portrayals of women and girls in advertising and media.

zendaya Credit: the cw/ youtube

"This means so much to me," she said during her thank-yous. "I think as I was thinking of things to say, the only real thing I can think of is gratitude. This word kind of keeps coming to my mind, especially with the year everyone has had. To continue to be grateful for every single moment, big and small. To be grateful for the people in our world and in our life that make the work we do possible. To continue to make sure we hold onto our loved ones a little bit tighter, and make sure we call them, acknowledge them, tell them we love them. And take in moments like this."

RELATED VIDEO: First-Time Oscar Nominees Amanda Seyfried, Maria Bakalova, Yuh-Jung Youn & Paul Raci React

"I would absolutely not be here if it weren't for the incredible women that have paved the way for me to be here," added Zendaya. "So also, I'm extremely grateful for those women. This is very, very special. Thank you so, so much, and — not to overuse the word, but — I am incredibly grateful for this moment."

Although the award show was held virtually without a traditional red carpet, Zendaya still stunned in a jaw-dropping, fluorescent Valentino Haute Couture skirt and tucked-in ivory tank top with Bulgari jewelry.

"When that couture collection showed that was the look I was like, 'We have to have this for her.' I thought it was really cool. The hair was an homage to Cicely Tyson, who we lost this year," Zendaya's stylist, image architect Law Roach told PEOPLE.

He added, "It was super young and so modern."