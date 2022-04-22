The last time Zendaya attended the Met Gala was in 2019, when she donned a Cinderella-inspired ballgown that lit up the red carpet

Zendaya Says She Won't Be Attending Met Gala for Second Year in a Row: 'Your Girl's Gotta Work'

The 2022 Met Gala will have to go on without Zendaya.

The Euphoria actress, 25, revealed in a recent interview with Extra that she would once again be skipping the annual fashion-forward fête in New York City due to work obligations.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I hate to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working," said Zendaya. "Your girl's gotta work and make some movies ... I wish everyone the best."

Adding that she'd also "be playing tennis," Zendaya said of the Met Gala, "I'll be back eventually."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Zendaya Zendaya at the 2019 Met Gala | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

This marks the second year in a row that Zendaya will not attend the ball. Back in September 2021, she revealed that she was unable to attend the biggest night in fashion to a scheduling conflict with production for season 2 of her hit HBO Max series.

"My fans are going to be very upset with me," she told Extra. "I will unfortunately not be able to attend because I'll be working for Euphoria."

The 2020 Met Gala was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the last time Zendaya attended was in 2019, when she lit up the red carpet (literally!) in a head-turning Cinderella-inspired ensemble.

The Greatest Showman actress arrived to the star-studded event in a black and blue corseted Tommy Hilfiger ballgown with white pouffy sleeves and a full skirt. And thanks to the help of her fairy godmother, stylist Law Roach, with the wave of his magic wand, it caused her entire outfit to light up.

RELATED VIDEO: Zendaya Has A Cinderella Moment on the 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

The 2022 Met Gala will take place on May 2 at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York City. This date carries on the tradition of the event being held on the first Monday in May, excluding the 2021 Met Gala, which was held in September.

This year's theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with a dress code of gilded glamour and white tie. Channeling the time period between 1870 to 1890, the event "will ask its attendees to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York," per Vogue. Spouses Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will serve as co-chairs alongside Oscar winner Regina King and Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The era is known for major industrialization and put the likes of John D. Rockefeller, J.P. Morgan, and Cornelius Vanderbilt on the map. Unprecedented prosperity and cultural change were significant. The light bulb was patented, the telephone was invented, wages skyrocketed — and seemingly instantaneous, so did skyscrapers and fortunes.