Zendaya Not Attending Met Gala Due to Euphoria Conflict: 'My Fans Are Very Upset With Me'

Zendaya will not be at the Met Gala this year!

The 25-year-old actress revealed during a joint interview with her Dune costar and Met Gala co-chair Timothée Chalamet she's unable to attend the biggest night in fashion this year due to a scheduling conflict with production for season 2 of her HBO Max series Euphoria.

"I will be on Euphoria. My fans are going to be very upset with me," Zendaya told Extra TV on Wednesday.

"I will unfortunately not be able to attend because I'll be working for Euphoria," Zendaya continued, explaining, "I got my time off to come here and do this Venice [Film Festival] experience, which has been really, really special."

Extra TV host Cheslie Kryst revealed her favorite Zendaya Met Gala look was her illuminated Cinderella ball gown created by her stylist Law Roach, Tommy Hilfiger's team and their collaboration with Hussein Chalayan in 2019.

"Very stressful one," Zendaya recalled. "That one almost took me out."

The Disney Channel star famously channeled the Disney princess during the Met Gala two years ago, while Roach played the role of the fairy godmother, as the dress slowly lit up on the pink carpet.

At the time, the stylist told Vogue the outfit was meant to evoke her career evolution from Disney star to in-demand actress.

Zendaya Zendaya | Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

"It's almost like this is the last hoorah and the last time people will identify her as a Disney princess—which isn't a bad thing," he said in 2019.

"Next year we're going to have to [either] chill out or come down from a helicopter like Diana Ross at the Superbowl," Roach teased. "When this goes off like it's supposed to what else can you do!"

Fast forward to the present, and the Spider-Man: No Way Home star told Extra TV she wished she could attend the iconic benefit this year, "especially since this fashion icon is going to be hosting," referencing Chalamet.

The Little Women actor is joined by fellow Gen Z trendsetters Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman in co-charing the Met Gala this year, which Vogue says will celebrate "all things American fashion." The honorary chairs for the evening will be Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Timothée Chalamet; Amanda Gorman; Naomi Osaka; Billie Eilish Timothée Chalamet; Amanda Gorman; Naomi Osaka; Billie Eilish | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The official theme for the star-studded event (which comes after a canceled 2020 Met Gala and a postponed May date) is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art confirmed in April that the annual fashion fête will be back — in two parts.

The museum's new exhibition will include a series of events celebrating American fashion. Part one, titled "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," will debut on September 18, 2021 and run through September 5, 2022 to "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion," a release sais.

Part two, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," will open on May 5, 2022 and "will explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces." It will also close on September 5, 2022.

