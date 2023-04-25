Zendaya's Met Gala Looks Through the Years

01 of 06 Zendaya's Fausto Puglisi Dress at the 2015 Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic In 2015, Zendaya made her Met Gala debut in a custom Fausto Puglisi sun-motif dress, inspired by that year's theme, China: Through the Looking Glass. Following the event, the actress revealed to PEOPLE that she started seeing sketches of her dress a month in advance. "I had only two fittings," she shared. "I liked the fact that it was mature and fit the theme but didn't lose the fun, fresh youthfulness that I wanted it to have." Of her first time attending the fashion event, Zendaya said: "Going to the Met Ball was a night to remember, overwhelming but in the best kind of way."

02 of 06 Zendaya's Michael Kors Dress at the 2016 Met Gala Karwai Tang/WireImage The following year, where the theme was Manus x Machina, Zendaya went with a far more dramatic look as she donned a bronze one-shoulder Michael Kors Collection gown with golden Jorge Adeler rings and a mushroom-cut wig.

03 of 06 Zendaya's Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda Dress at the 2017 Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Zendaya made heads turn as she wore a gown by Dolce & Gabbana, which featured a brightly colored tropical parrot print. Her look was so iconic, even Rihanna couldn't help but bow down.

04 of 06 Zendaya's Versace Dress at the 2018 Met Gala Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty For the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Zendaya went full Joan of Arc in a silver chain-mail-inspired Atelier Versace dress with armor-like details, a bobbed wig, Jimmy Choo heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Zendaya later told InStyle the outfit was one of her favorite looks of all time as it made her feel like "nothing could hurt me — I was like a warrior."

05 of 06 Zendaya's Tommy Hilfiger Dress at the 2019 Met Gala John Shearer/Getty The Met Gala look that spawned a thousand memes! Zendaya embraced the Camp: Notes on Fashion theme in 2019 with a look that mixed cartoon with couture. With her stylist Law Roach dressed as her fairy godmother, Zendaya transformed into Cinderella with a light-up pale blue Tommy Hilfiger ballgown inspired by the Disney classic, down to the pumpkin-carriage Judith Leiber clutch and headband-accented updo.