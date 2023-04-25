Lifestyle Style Zendaya's Met Gala Looks Through the Years Since her first appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala (a.k.a the Met Gala), Zendaya has been one to watch on those famous steps. Take a look at her outfits through the years, including her Joan of Arc-inspired Atelier Versace dress and her Cinderella moment in a Tommy Hilfiger ballgown By Kelsie Gibson Kelsie Gibson Twitter Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 25, 2023 12:48 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 06 Zendaya's Fausto Puglisi Dress at the 2015 Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic In 2015, Zendaya made her Met Gala debut in a custom Fausto Puglisi sun-motif dress, inspired by that year's theme, China: Through the Looking Glass. Following the event, the actress revealed to PEOPLE that she started seeing sketches of her dress a month in advance. "I had only two fittings," she shared. "I liked the fact that it was mature and fit the theme but didn't lose the fun, fresh youthfulness that I wanted it to have." Of her first time attending the fashion event, Zendaya said: "Going to the Met Ball was a night to remember, overwhelming but in the best kind of way." 02 of 06 Zendaya's Michael Kors Dress at the 2016 Met Gala Karwai Tang/WireImage The following year, where the theme was Manus x Machina, Zendaya went with a far more dramatic look as she donned a bronze one-shoulder Michael Kors Collection gown with golden Jorge Adeler rings and a mushroom-cut wig. 03 of 06 Zendaya's Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda Dress at the 2017 Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Zendaya made heads turn as she wore a gown by Dolce & Gabbana, which featured a brightly colored tropical parrot print. Her look was so iconic, even Rihanna couldn't help but bow down. 04 of 06 Zendaya's Versace Dress at the 2018 Met Gala Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty For the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Zendaya went full Joan of Arc in a silver chain-mail-inspired Atelier Versace dress with armor-like details, a bobbed wig, Jimmy Choo heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Zendaya later told InStyle the outfit was one of her favorite looks of all time as it made her feel like "nothing could hurt me — I was like a warrior." 05 of 06 Zendaya's Tommy Hilfiger Dress at the 2019 Met Gala John Shearer/Getty The Met Gala look that spawned a thousand memes! Zendaya embraced the Camp: Notes on Fashion theme in 2019 with a look that mixed cartoon with couture. With her stylist Law Roach dressed as her fairy godmother, Zendaya transformed into Cinderella with a light-up pale blue Tommy Hilfiger ballgown inspired by the Disney classic, down to the pumpkin-carriage Judith Leiber clutch and headband-accented updo. 06 of 06 Zendaya's Pink Dress at the 2019 Met Gala Matt Winkelmeyer/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Once inside, she changed into a pink dress, echoing the one Cinderella's mice made for the ball that her stepsisters destroyed – the very one Cinderella is wearing again once the magic wears off. Roach told Vogue the outfit was meant to evoke her career evolution from Disney star to in-demand actress: "It's almost like this is the last hoorah and the last time people will identify her as a Disney princess—which isn't a bad thing."